How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news

Two struggling Mexican sides lock horns at the Estadio as Pachuca prepare to host Cruz Azul.

Pachuca are currently seeded in the 14th place in the Liga MX table with three draws and one loss. They kicked-off their campaign with a draw against Mazatlan which was followed by a shambolic 4-0 thrashing by Leon.

Two successive draws against PUMAS UNAM and Queretaro have derailed their campaign and they would want their strikers to create more chances and bring their season back on track.

Cruz Azul's fate this season has been similar to their opposition. The visitors finished in the 8th spot in the Liga MX Clausura but have been pushed down to the foot of the table after four games.

Winless in their opening four encounters with three losses and one draw, Cruz Azul will have their task cut out when they travel to face Pachuca.



Pachuca vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: August 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:06 pm ET / 6:06 pm PT Venue: Estadio Hidalgo

Pachuca will host Cruz Azul at the Estadio Hidalgo but kick-off at 9:06 pm ET / 6:06 pm PT.

How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to stream online or watch on television but viewers can follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Pachuca's manager Guillermo Almada has no injury concerns heading into their next clash against Cruz Azul. Almada would be banking on his strikers to be more clinical in front of goal.

New signing Sergio Barreto is tipped to start for Pachuca one again after producing some fantastic performances since his arrival from CA Independiente.

Roberto De La Rosa and Lucas Di Yorio are touted to lead the forward line after the striking duo have bagged a goal a piece and are the only two goalscorers of the team this season in the early games.

Pachuca Predicted XI: Moreno; Perez, Cabral, Barreto, Macias; Terans, Sanchez, Montiel, Hinestroza; De la Rosa, Di Yorio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, Martinez, Herrera, Sanchez, Perez, J. Castillo, B. Castillo, Macias Midfielders: Ortiz, Pedraza, Montiel, Sanchez, Marchand, Terans, Lopez, Luna Forwards: D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Di Yorio, De La Rosa, I. Hernandez, Di Yorio

Cruz Azul team news

The only absentee for Cruz Azul is Kevin Castano as the Colombian midfielder is serving suspension owing to a yellow card.

The manager has a fully fit squad available for selection with new signings Carlos Salcedo and Willer Ditta vying to make an impact to cement their position in the Mexican side's backline.

Cruz Azul Predicted XI: Gudino; Escobar, Ditta, Salcedo; Rivero, Lira, Castano, Rotondi; Antuna, Cambindo, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Duenas, Rodriguez, Gutierrez, Rivero, Jimenez Forwards: Rotondi, Moises, Antuna, Huescas, Tabo, Cambindo, Morales

Head-to-Head Record

Pachuca and Cruz Azul have won two games a piece against each other with one game in August, 2021 ending in a draw.

Date Match Competition 2 April 2023 Pachuca 0-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX 10 July 2022 Cruz Azul 1-2 Pachuca Liga MX 20 March 2022 Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX 30 August 2021 Cruz Azul 1-1 Pachuca Liga MX 8 July 2021 Pachuca 1-2 Cruz Azul Club Friendlies

