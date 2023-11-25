Orlando City vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game

How to watch the MLS match between Orlando and Columbus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City and Columbus Crew face off in a scinitllating semi-finals tie in the MLS Final Series.

Orlando City beat Nashville in consecutive games to secure themselves a berth in the semi-finals in the three-legged tie against the Boys in Gold. Wilder Cartagena turned out to be the difference in the first leg while Ivan Angulo's early strike in the second leg ensured Orlando made it through to the semi finals.

Columbus Crew needed the help of three legs to deflate Atlanta United's hopes of reaching the last four as. After taking an early lead in a three-legged tie Atlanta bashed Columbus 4-2 in the second encounter. With the tie perfectly balanced, Columbus kept their nerves to beat their opposition 4-2 and set up a fiesty encounter with Orlando City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando vs Columbus kick-off time

Date: November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT Venue: Exploria Stadium

Orlando City will host Columbus Crew at the Exploria Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Orlando vs Columbus online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS fixture will be available to stream on Apple TV with highlights available on Apple TV Highlights Programme and MLS's Youtube Channel. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Orlando team news

Favian Loyola and Jack Lynn are the two names ruled out of Orlando's roster because of left arm problem and a left thigh issue respectively.

Ivan Angulo was the sole scorer for Orlando in match against Nashville and he would be vying to add to his tally in the semis.

Orlando City predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Urso; Torres, Pereyra, Angulo; McGuire

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Stajduhar, Grinwis, Otero Defenders: Schlegel, Carlos, Jansson, Williams, Salim, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Halliday, Freeman Midfielders: Cartagena, Araujo, Thorhallsson, Urso, Martins, Pereyra Forwards: Ojeda, Gonzalez, McGuire, Torres, Angulo, Mohammed, Enrique, Rivera

Columbus team news

Cucho Hernandez will be the main man leading Columbus' forward battery having already netted 16 goals this term. Columbus will have to make do without Will Sands because of a knee issue and Sean Zawadzki who hobbled off the pitch in their last game against Atlanta.

Columbus Crew predicted XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Gressel, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Matan, Rossi, Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Scott, Bush Defenders: Vallecilla, Chaberka, Moreira, Camacho, Quinton, Williams, Amundsen, Medranda, Farsi Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Parente, Gressel Forwards: Hernandez, Yeboah, Matan, Ramirez, Molino, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17 Sept 2023 Orlando 4-3 Columbus MLS 14 May 2023 Columbus 2-2 Orlando MLS 10 Oct 2022 Orlando 2-1 Columbus MLS 17 Apr 2022 Columbus 0-2 Orlando MLS 28 Oct 2021 Columbus 3-2 Orlando MLS

