Orlando City vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game

Orlando City and Columbus Crew face off in a scinitllating semi-finals tie in the MLS Final Series.
Orlando City beat Nashville in consecutive games to secure themselves a berth in the semi-finals in the three-legged tie against the Boys in Gold. Wilder Cartagena turned out to be the difference in the first leg while Ivan Angulo's early strike in the second leg ensured Orlando made it through to the semi finals.
Columbus Crew needed the help of three legs to deflate Atlanta United's hopes of reaching the last four as. After taking an early lead in a three-legged tie Atlanta bashed Columbus 4-2 in the second encounter. With the tie perfectly balanced, Columbus kept their nerves to beat their opposition 4-2 and set up a fiesty encounter with Orlando City.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Orlando vs Columbus kick-off time
|Date:
|November 25, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Exploria Stadium
Orlando City will host Columbus Crew at the Exploria Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT in the USA.
How to watch Orlando vs Columbus online - TV channels & live streams
The MLS fixture will be available to stream on Apple TV with highlights available on Apple TV Highlights Programme and MLS's Youtube Channel. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Orlando team news
Favian Loyola and Jack Lynn are the two names ruled out of Orlando's roster because of left arm problem and a left thigh issue respectively.
Ivan Angulo was the sole scorer for Orlando in match against Nashville and he would be vying to add to his tally in the semis.
Orlando City predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Urso; Torres, Pereyra, Angulo; McGuire
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gallese, Stajduhar, Grinwis, Otero
|Defenders:
|Schlegel, Carlos, Jansson, Williams, Salim, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Halliday, Freeman
|Midfielders:
|Cartagena, Araujo, Thorhallsson, Urso, Martins, Pereyra
|Forwards:
|Ojeda, Gonzalez, McGuire, Torres, Angulo, Mohammed, Enrique, Rivera
Columbus team news
Cucho Hernandez will be the main man leading Columbus' forward battery having already netted 16 goals this term. Columbus will have to make do without Will Sands because of a knee issue and Sean Zawadzki who hobbled off the pitch in their last game against Atlanta.
Columbus Crew predicted XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Gressel, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Matan, Rossi, Hernandez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schulte, Scott, Bush
|Defenders:
|Vallecilla, Chaberka, Moreira, Camacho, Quinton, Williams, Amundsen, Medranda, Farsi
|Midfielders:
|Morris, Nagbe, Parente, Gressel
|Forwards:
|Hernandez, Yeboah, Matan, Ramirez, Molino, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17 Sept 2023
|Orlando 4-3 Columbus
|MLS
|14 May 2023
|Columbus 2-2 Orlando
|MLS
|10 Oct 2022
|Orlando 2-1 Columbus
|MLS
|17 Apr 2022
|Columbus 0-2 Orlando
|MLS
|28 Oct 2021
|Columbus 3-2 Orlando
|MLS