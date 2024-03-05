Orlando City vs Tigres UANL: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Orlando City and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City look to continue their sublime nick in the CONCACAF Champions Cup as they welcome Tigres UANL to the Exploria Stadium.

Orlando City had a scintillating outing against Canadian side Cavalry FC as they bashed them home and away scoring six goals in both fixtures and conceding just once. The Lions will look to continue their excellent form and take revenge on the visitors after Tigres UANL dumped them out of the competition last year.

Tigres UANL eliminated Vancouver Whitecaps from the competition beating the Blue-and-White 4-1 on aggregate. The side didn't perform well in the away fixture but scored three goals past Vancouver in their home game and the Mexican outfit will hope for a better performance on the road this time out.

Orlando City vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: March 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: Exploria Stadium

How to watch Orlando City vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Orlando City and Tigres UANL will be available to watch on Fubo, FS2, and ViX+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

Orlando City remain without any injury concerns as they prepare to host Tigres UANL in their own backyard.

Facundo Torres netted a brace in Orlando's opening game against Cavalry FC in the first leg of the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and he'll feature once again on the flank for Orlando City.

American forward Duncan McGuire had a swashbuckling campaign last time. He will be vying to replicate his form, having already opened his goalscoring account in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Orlando City predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Ojeda, Angulo; McGuire

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, M. Halliday, R. Jansson, R. Santos, K. Smith, T. Reid-Brown, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: R. Enrique, G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, D. McGuire, Muriel

Tigres team news

The visitors will be without David Ayala with the Mexican midfielder extremely doubtful for the encounter because of a broken kneecap. At the same time, Guido Pizarro is another name missing from the Tigres engine room as the Argentine is yet to heal from his knee issue.

The side will be heavily reliant on the services of French forward André-Pierre Gignac with the talismanic striker touted to spearhead Tigres UANL's forward battery having thundered 12 goals and four assists in 19 games in all competitions this season.

Tigres UANL predicted XI: Guzmán; Garza, Purata, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Lainez, Brunetta, Córdova, Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16 Mar 2023 Orlando City 1-1 Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup 8 Mar 2023 Tigres UANL 0-0 Orlando City CONCACAF Champions Cup

