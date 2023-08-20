How to watch the MLS match between NYCFC and Minnesota, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Sunday, August 20, New York City will play Minnesota at Citi Field Stadium in Major League Soccer (MLS), hoping to record only their sixth victory in 26 games.

The Blues have had a poor 2023 campaign; they have only collected 26 points from 24 games and are now sitting in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

Only one of Nick Cushing's team's previous 15 league contests had ended in victories, and they also suffered a Round of 32 Leagues Cup defeat. Their local opponents, the New York Red Bulls, managed to win 1-0 thanks to a penalty kick from Omir Guadalupe Fernandez in the 32nd minute.

Minnesota has also not been very successful, winning only seven times in 22 games in the Western Conference. They are eighth in the points rankings with a pitiful total of 28 points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York City FC vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Date: Aug 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Citi Field Stadium

New York City FC and Minnesota United face off on Aug 20 at Citi Field Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New York City FC vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro unavailable due to injuries. Telles Magno has been overtaken as the club's top scorer by Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodriguez, who have scored four each.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Gray, Martins, Chanot, Cufre; Ledezma, Sands, Parks; Pereira, Rodriguez, Magno.

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Minnesota team news

Minnesota United have Bakaye Dibassy, Ryen Jiba, Robin Lod and Kemar Lawrence unavailable for selection.

Minnesota United possible XI: St Clair; Valentin, Boxall, Tapias, Taylor; Reynoso, Dotson, Trapp, Rosales, Hlongwane, Pukki.

Position Players Goalkeepers Irwin, Dick, St Clair Defenders Henry, Taylor, Tapias, Kallman, Valentin Midfielders Reynoso, Lod, Hlongwane, Arriaga, Rosalaes, Fragapane, Trapp Forwards Amarilla, Garcia, Oluwayesi, Weah, Dunbar, Pukki

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five, New York City FC has managed two wins while Minnesota United have recorded three wins.

