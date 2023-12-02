Nottingham Forest vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Nottingham Forest and Everton face off in a fierce Premier League battle with both sides looking to get up from the bottom-half in the table.
Nottingham Forest are currently 15th in the Premier League table with just 13 points from 13 games. Two successive 3-2 defeats against West Ham United and Brighton have dumped Forest to the bottom-half of the table and now they look to bring their campaign back on track.
Everton had started finding their groove back when they were handed a disastrous points deduction dumping them into the relegation zone. After surviving two successive close relegation battles in the previous two campaigns, the Merseyside club will have to give it their all throughout the season to stay afloat once again. With just four points after their deduction, Everton's misery seems never ending.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Nottm Forest vs Everton kick-off time
|Date:
|December 2, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|The City Ground
Nottingham Forest and Everton lock horns at The City Ground with kick-off scheduled 12:30 pm ET in the US.
How to watch Nottm Forest vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams
The Premier League fixture between Nottingham Forest and Everton will be available to stream on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock and NBC in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Nottm Forest team news
Ibrahim Sangare and Taiwo Awoniyi are the two names missing out with the former recovering from illness that saw him lose a lot of weight. While Forest's deadly striker, Awoniyi is sidelined for a few months because of a groin problem as former Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi and Swedish forward Anthony Elanga shoulder the goal scoring responsibility.
Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Aina, Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Danilo, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vlachodimos, Turner, Hovath, Hennessey
|Defenders:
|Niakhate, Worrall, Omobamidele, McKenna, Murillo, Boly, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aurier, Aina
|Midfielders:
|Santos, Kouyate, Danilo, Mangala, Dominguez, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera
|Forwards:
|Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Origi
Everton team news
With Ashley Young struggling with form Merseyside legend Seamus Coleman could return to the starting eleven very soon after featuring for Everton for the first time in six months against the Red Devils.
Amadou Onana is sidelined because of a calf issue while Beto is another causality after picking up a knee problem in training. Sean Dyche also revealed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin trained away from the matchday squad as his fitness will be assessed before kick-off.
Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil; Beto
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Young
|Midfielders:
|Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango
|Forwards:
|Harrison, McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|5 Mar 2023
|Nottm Forest 2-2 Everton
|Premier League
|20 Aug 2022
|Everton 1-1 Nottm Forest
|Premier League
|30 Jan 1999
|Everton 0-1 Nottm Forest
|Premier League
|8 Sept 1998
|Nottm Forest 0-2 Everton
|Premier League
|1 Feb 1997
|Everton 2-0 Nottm Forest
|Premier League