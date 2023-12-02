Nottingham Forest vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest and Everton face off in a fierce Premier League battle with both sides looking to get up from the bottom-half in the table.

Nottingham Forest are currently 15th in the Premier League table with just 13 points from 13 games. Two successive 3-2 defeats against West Ham United and Brighton have dumped Forest to the bottom-half of the table and now they look to bring their campaign back on track.

Everton had started finding their groove back when they were handed a disastrous points deduction dumping them into the relegation zone. After surviving two successive close relegation battles in the previous two campaigns, the Merseyside club will have to give it their all throughout the season to stay afloat once again. With just four points after their deduction, Everton's misery seems never ending.

Nottm Forest vs Everton kick-off time

Date: December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest and Everton lock horns at The City Ground with kick-off scheduled 12:30 pm ET in the US.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture between Nottingham Forest and Everton will be available to stream on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock and NBC in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Nottm Forest team news

Ibrahim Sangare and Taiwo Awoniyi are the two names missing out with the former recovering from illness that saw him lose a lot of weight. While Forest's deadly striker, Awoniyi is sidelined for a few months because of a groin problem as former Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi and Swedish forward Anthony Elanga shoulder the goal scoring responsibility.

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Aina, Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Danilo, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Turner, Hovath, Hennessey Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, Omobamidele, McKenna, Murillo, Boly, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aurier, Aina Midfielders: Santos, Kouyate, Danilo, Mangala, Dominguez, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Origi

Everton team news

With Ashley Young struggling with form Merseyside legend Seamus Coleman could return to the starting eleven very soon after featuring for Everton for the first time in six months against the Red Devils.

Amadou Onana is sidelined because of a calf issue while Beto is another causality after picking up a knee problem in training. Sean Dyche also revealed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin trained away from the matchday squad as his fitness will be assessed before kick-off.

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil; Beto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Young Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Harrison, McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Mar 2023 Nottm Forest 2-2 Everton Premier League 20 Aug 2022 Everton 1-1 Nottm Forest Premier League 30 Jan 1999 Everton 0-1 Nottm Forest Premier League 8 Sept 1998 Nottm Forest 0-2 Everton Premier League 1 Feb 1997 Everton 2-0 Nottm Forest Premier League

