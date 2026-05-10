Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 9:00 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United in the Premier League are listed below. This fixture is available to watch in the United States on USA Network, with streaming access through DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. Spanish-language viewers can follow the action on Telemundo.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help you bypass geographic restrictions and watch the match on your preferred platform.

Nottingham Forest host Newcastle United at the City Ground in what is a significant Premier League fixture for both clubs. Forest come into this game off the back of a punishing midweek European exit, while Newcastle arrive looking to arrest a run of poor league form.

Forest's attention has been split across two competitions for much of the spring, and the toll has shown. A 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday ended their continental hopes in brutal fashion, and Nuno Espirito Santo's side now return to domestic matters needing a response.

Despite that European setback, Forest's Premier League form has been strong. Three wins from their last four top-flight outings, including a 3-1 victory at Chelsea and a 5-0 dismantling of Sunderland, show a team capable of serious damage when focused.

Newcastle head to Nottingham in poor shape domestically. Eddie Howe's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, with defeats to Arsenal, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Sunderland painting a troubling picture. Their only bright spot in that run was a 3-1 win over Brighton.

The visitors sit 13th in the Premier League table, while Forest are just three places below them in 16th. Points matter for both sides, and there is little margin for error at this stage of the season.

Forest will be without several key players through injury, and the squad's fatigue after a long European campaign is a real factor. Newcastle, meanwhile, have their own absentees to manage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United live.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Forest head into this fixture with a notable injury list. Willy Boly, Zach Abbott, Ola Aina, John Victor, Nicolo Savona, and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all sidelined. Nuno has no suspensions to deal with. The projected XI features Matz Sels in goal, with a back line of Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Leonardo Netz, and Morato. Djed Spence, Ryan Yates, Nicolas Dominguez, James McAtee, and Ibrahim Sangare are expected to support Igor Jesus in attack.

Newcastle travel with their own injury concerns. Valentino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Emil Krafth, and Fabian Schar are all ruled out, and Eddie Howe has no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI has Nick Pope in goal, with a defence of Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn. Jacob Ramsey, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton are expected in midfield, with Jacob Murphy and William Osula leading the line. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Nottingham Forest have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Europa League semi-final second leg, which ended their European campaign. Before that setback, Forest had beaten Chelsea 3-1 away in the Premier League and defeated Aston Villa 1-0 in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final. They also beat Sunderland 5-0 and Burnley 4-1 in their two previous Premier League outings. Across those five games, Forest scored 10 goals and conceded five.

Newcastle have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture was a 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton on May 2. That result stands as the only positive in a difficult run that also included defeats to Arsenal, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Sunderland. Newcastle scored seven goals across those five games and conceded six, with consecutive losses suggesting a team that has struggled for consistency.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2025, when Newcastle won 2-0 at St. James' Park in the Premier League. Across the last five encounters, Newcastle hold the advantage, winning three times to Forest's one, with one draw. The most recent fixture at the City Ground, a Premier League match in November 2024, ended 1-3 to Newcastle. Forest's closest result in that run came in a 4-3 defeat at St. James' Park in February 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League, Nottingham Forest currently sit 16th, while Newcastle United are three places above them in 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: