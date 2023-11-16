How to watch the Friendlies match between Norway and Faroe Islands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norway and Faroe Islands lock horns in the first set of International Friendlies as club football takes a pause for the international break.

Norway were dumped out of the Euro 2024 qualification after their heartbreaking loss to Spain as Barcelona prodigy Gavi scored the solo goal for La Furia Roja to give them the lead. With 10 points from seven games and just one game left against Scotland, Norway were met with a shambolic exit but a win against Faroe Islands could give them confidence for the upcoming international games and competitions.

Faroe Islands are bottom of Group E with just a single point from their seven games pushing them out of contention. In the eight games they have competed in this calendar year, the visitors have just one point to show with a draw against Moldova coming in March. With Norway boasting of forwards like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, Faroe Islands could face a daunting challenge at the Ullevaal Stadion.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Norway vs Faroe Islands kick-off time

Date: November 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET Venue: Ullevaal Stadion

Norway will host Faroe Islands at the Ullevaal Stadion with kick-off scheduled at 12:00 pm ET in the US.

How to watch Norway vs Faroe Islands online - TV channels & live streams

The game between Norway and Faroe Islands is not being broadcast on TV in the US.

Live updates will also be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Norway team news

Ståle Solbakken's men have been knocked out of the Euros and the manager could field a side mixed with experience and some youth talents to pave the way for the future.

Martin Odegaard will be in charge of controlling Norway's engine room and Manchester City's academy graduate Oscar Bobb could be given an opportunity after some exemplary performances in England.

2022/23 Premier League golden boot winner and treble winner with Manchester City Erling Haaland will be responsible for leading Norway's forward battery. Haaland is leading the goalscoring charts once again and he'll be vying to replicate his club heroics on international duty as well.

Norway Predicted XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Strandberg, Ostigard, Ajer; Berg, Berge; Bobb, Odegaard, Aursnes; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dyngeland, Nyland, Selvik Defenders: Ajer, Bjorkan, Gregersen, Pedersen, Ryerson, Strandberg, Wolfe, Ostigard Midfielders: Aursnes, Berg, Berge, Bobb, Nusa, Sahraoui, Solbakken, Thorstvedt, Vetlesen, Odegaard Forwards: Haaland, Finne, Strand Larsen, Sorloth

Faroe Islands team news

Jakup Andreasen has been Faroe Islands' top scorer with two goals and he'll be looking to create the most of the chances that fall to his feet.

The defensive setup of five defenders will be up for a challenge with Norway's forward line being led by Erling Haaland. Andrias Edmundsson, Odmar Faero and Sonni Ragnar will have a massive challenge if they wanna keep the Man City forward at bay.

Faroe Islands Predicted XI: Lamhauge; Joensen, Edmundsson, Faero, Ragnar, Davidsen; Vatnhamar, Olsen, Andreasen, Jonsson; Petersen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lamhauge, Reynatrod, Mork Defenders: Daviden, Faero, Joensen, Nattestad, Wardum, Danielsen, Sorensen, Edmundsson, Ragnar Midfielders: Jonsson, Vatnhamar, Hendriksson, Egilsson, Bjartalid, Andreasen Forwards: Edmundsson, Olsen, Petersen, Knudsen, Johansen, Radosavljevic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15 Nov 2019 Norway 4-0 Faroe Islands UEFA Euro Qualifiers 11 Jun 2019 Faroe Islands 0-2 Norway UEFA Euro Qualifiers 11 Aug 1993 Faroe Islands 0-7 Norway International Friendlies 13 May 1992 Norway 2-0 Faroe Islands International Friendlies

