Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Nottm Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A struggling Newcastle United host relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in the Boxing Day round of fixtures in the Premier League.

Newcastle United have had a shambolic week with Eddie Howe's men being dumped out of the EFL Cup by Chelsea and the Magpies then losing to newly-promoted Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. With three defeats in their previous four games, Newcastle will be hoping to turn around their fortunes against another struggling side.

Nottingham Forest are just two points above the drop zone in the Premier League with four defeats and one draw in their previous five games. A Dominic Solanke hattrick derailed their chances of winning only their fourth game of the season as they look to reach that tally against the Magpies.

Newcastle vs Nottm Forest kick-off time

Date: December 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT Venue: St James' Park

The iconic St. James' Park will host the clash between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch Newcastle vs Nottm Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The Boxing Day fixture between Newcastle and Nottingham Forest will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV and USA with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle's string of bad results could be down to their long list of injuries they have incurred throughout the season. All of Sandro Tonali (suspended), Joe Willock (calf), Harvey Barnes (foot), Nick Pope (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Javi Manquillo (groin) and Matt Targett (thigh) will miss the clash.

Jamaal Lascelles is also a touch-and-go as he would have been gearing to face his former employees but the Magpies captain is nursing a thigh injury alongside Lewis Miley who also hobbled off the pitch against Luton.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Longstaff Forwards: Isak, Wilson

Nottm Forest team news

Willy Boly was handed out the marching orders during their defeat to Bournemouth last weekend and the defender will miss the visit to Newcastle. Taiwo Awoniyi is sidelined for Forest for several months but they would have Felipe back after nursing a muscle injury.

Serge Aurier and Ibrahim Sangare are also doubtful for the encounter due to a calf and groin injury respectively.

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Turner; Williams, Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Yates; Origi, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Wood



Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Turner, Horvath, Hennessey Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, McKenna, Omobamidele, Murillo, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aina Midfielders: Sangare, Santos, Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Mangala, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Wood, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18 Mar 2023 Nottm Forest 1-2 Newcastle Premier League 6 Aug 2022 Newcastle 2-0 Nottm Forest Premier League 30 Aug 2018 Nottm Forest 3-1 Newcastle League Cup 24 Aug 2017 N ewcastle 2-3 Nottm Forest League Cup 31 Dec 2016 N ewcastle 3-1 Nottm Forest Championship

