Newcastle United vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

2023/24 UEFA Champions League's most fierce group enters the last round of matches as Newcastle United host AC Milan with one Round of 16 ticket still up for grabs.

While a win for either side will not guarantee them a seat at the Round of 16 table, it'll surely bolster their chances and mount more pressure on PSG who will be involved in a scintillating contest with Dortmund.

Newcastle United stunned the world with a thundering 4-1 victory against PSG in their backyard and they'll be vying to replicate their heroics against the Italian opposition. Despite just a single win in the "Group of Death", the Magpies could weave themselves a fairytale if they conquer the former champions and Borussia Dortmund defeat PSG in Germany.

AC Milan's scintillating semi-final run in the 2022/23 campaign has been followed up by a shambolic group stage performances in the recent season. The Italian heavyweights are seeded at the foot of the table and will need a win in England to boost their chances while their dependance on Dortmund, like their rivals, remains intact.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle vs Milan kick-off time

Date: December 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: St. James' Park

The iconic St. James' Park will host the fixture between Newcastle and AC Milan with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Newcastle vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture between Newcastle United and AC Milan will be available to stream on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the USA with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Viewers can also get match highlights on UEFA Champions League's Official Website.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Sandro Tonali's fairytale moment of playing against his former employees would take some years with the Italian midfielder suspended from the clash.

Eddie Howe's catalogue of injured names continues to grow with the Magpies involved in a tight schedule of fixtures domestically and in Europe with Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Dan Burn (back), Elliot Anderson (back), Harvey Barnes (foot), Sven Botman (knee), Joe Willock (calf), Matt Targett (thigh) all ruled out of the fixture

Newcastle's primary shot-stopper Nick Pope picked up a shoulder injury in their Premier League fixture a few weeks back ruling him out while standby goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is tipped to be nursing a back issue. The latter could still feature between the sticks while former Liverpool man Loris Karius will be on alert.

Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff returned from their injury spells as they cameoed in Newcastle's routing by Spurs in the Premier League.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Longstaff Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Milan team news

Theo Hernandez is touted to start as a centre-back for the visitors alongside Fikayo Tomori with regular options Simon Kjaer and Marco Pellegrino ruled out due to a muscle and heel injury, respectively. Malick Thiaw and Pierre Kalulu remain confined to the treatment room alongside goalkeeper Marco Sportiello who is nursing a calf issue.

The Rossoneri will be bolstered by the return of Rafael Leao with the Portuguese winger brushing off his thigh concern while summer signing Noah Okafor also returns to the squad.

AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Hernandez, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero Forwards: Jovic, Traore, Chukwueze, Leao, Okafor

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19 Sept 2023 AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle United UEFA Champions League

