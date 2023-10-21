Newcastle vs Crystal Palace: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams from the middle of the table lock horns as Newcastle United prepare to host Crystal Palace.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United are in 8th position with four wins and three draws. But the 4-1 thrashing of PSG in the UCL will give a whole lot of confidence to the Magpies who would be looking to climb up the ladder after finishing fourth last season. Newcastle United have just lost to Liverpool this season and they would be confident to ease past Crystal Palace with the former's forward battery in sublime form.

Crystal Palace have also had a good start to their Premier League campaign as they are seeded in the top half of the table. A win against Newcastle United could see them climb till the 6th spot leapfrogging their rivals. The Eagles enter the contest on the back of two toothless draws played on either side of their scintillating win against Manchester United.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle will host Crystal Palace at St. James' Park with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT.

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Peacock TV.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle United will be without their star summer signing Sandro Tonali who has been accused of illegal bettings on his former side AC Milan. The Italian midfielder is facing three years of suspension and could be unavailable for the clash against Crystal Palace after pulling out of international duty as well.

Former Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is also nursing a foot injury and is sidelined for several months.

On a brighter note, Eddie Howe will have the likes of Joelinton, Joe Willock, Alexander Isak, and Sven Botman return from their respective injuries with all of them vying for a start in the eleven.

Newcastle United Predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Tonali, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon



Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Targett, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth, Manquillo Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson Forwards: Gordon, Almiron, Murphy, Isak, Wilson

Crystal Palace team news

Joel Ward, Mattheus Franca, Jefferson Lerma, and Naouirou Ahamada are on the injury table with their returns unknown as of now. The midfield duo of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze is also sidelined because of thigh problems.

Jairo Riedewald picked up an abductor injury while Jeffrey Schlupp is recovering from a knock. The duo picked up these injuries in Crystal Palace's last outing against Nottingham Forest and are unfit for selection.

Crystal Palace Predicted XI:Johnstone; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Mateta, Edouard



Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Holding, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Doucoure, Hughes, Lerma Forwards: Ayew, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Mateta

Head-to-Head Record

The last three matches between the two sides have ended in toothless draws.

Date Match Competition 21 Jan 2023 Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle Premier League 10 Nov 2022 Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace League Cup 3 Sept 2022 Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace Premier League 21 April 2022 Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League 23 Oct 2021 Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle Premier League

