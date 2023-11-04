New York vs Cincinnati: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between New York and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls host FC Cincinnati in the second-leg of their MLS play-off tie with the latter entering the contest on a back of a thumping 3-0 victory against the home side.

After the heavy defeat, New York Red Bulls can't afford another loss in their own backyard as it could see them bow out of the tournament. Failing to qualify from this stage in four of their previous five campaigns, the American side have a daunting task lying in front of them. Despite the previous result, New York Red Bulls have been a challenging force playing in front of their own faithful as they ended the regular campaign with two victories at home with an aggregate scoreline of 8-2, something they'll look to replicate here.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, began the three-legged tie with a scinitllating 3-0 victory. Alvaro Barreal's brace alongside Luciano Acosta's 17th goal of the 2022/23 MLS campaign saw Saturday's visitors achieve a massive result to put them ahead in the tie. Another similar result on the road could see them attain qualification and continue their hunt towards the prestigious piece of silverware.

New York vs Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

New York Red Bulls will host Cincinnati at the Red Bull Arena with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT for the fans in the USA.

How to watch New York vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter will be available to stream on Apple TV and viewers can enjoy live updated on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

New York team news

New York Red Bulls remain without the services of Cory Burke and Lewis Morgan because of a groin problem and a hip injury, respectively.

Hassan Ndam reportedly has a sore thigh while Dante Vanzeir continues his recovery from a back problem alongside central midfielder Steven Sserwadda who has a knee collateral ligament tear.

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI: Coronel; Duncan, Reyes, S. Nealis, Tolkin; Fernandez, Amaya, Carmona, Luquinhas; Barlow; Manoel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Marcucci Defenders: S. Nealis, Reyes, Nocita, Tolkin, Ofori, Reid, Duncan, D. Nealis Midfielders: Edelman, Yearwood, Stroud, Estrela, Donkor, Luquinhas, Amaya, Carmona Forwards: Hall, Fernandez, Ngoma, Harper, Manoel, Cabezas, Burlow

Cincinnati team news

Santiago Ariaz and London Aghedo have picked up leg injuries while Stiven Jimenez is nursing a lower leg fracture that could see him miss the clash.

Nick Hagglund is another name who is touted to miss the fixture owing to a leg injury.

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI: Celentano; Mosquera, Miazga, Murphy; Gaddis, Nwobodo, Kubo, Barreal; Acosta; Vazquez, Badji



Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Kann, Walters Defenders: Mosquero, Miazga, Murphy, Akpunonu, Powell, Gaddis, Halsey Midfielders: Angulo, Nwobodo, Moreno, Pinto, Acosta, Kubo, Valenzuela Forwards: Barreal, Vazquez, Boupendza, Santos, Ordonez, Badiji

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Oct 2023 Cincinnati 3-0 NY Red Bulls MLS 5 Oct 2023 Cincinnati 1-2 NY Red Bulls MLS 13 July 2023 NY Red Bulls 1-2 Cincinnati MLS 24 May 2023 NY Red Bulls 1-1 Cincinnati US Open Cup 15 Oct 2022 NY Red Bulls 1-2 Cincinnati MLS

