New England vs Charlotte: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between New England and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New England Revolution is all set to make it to the Final series of the MLS after failing to breeze through last term. They are currently in the 6th spot in the table and have a fantastic opportunity to jump several spots in the Eastern Conference with three points.

Despite the home side going through, New England Revolution have drawn thrice and lost once winning just once in their previous five fixtures which could be a point of concern and the Revs would be looking to get their season back on track before the next phase of the tournament.

Charlotte FC are currently hovering at the lower end of the table but can still make it through to the Final series by at least securing themselves a play-off spot. Contesting in their second MLS season, Charlotte could write history if they put a strong finish to the season.

Four consecutive draws followed up by a shambolic loss to Cincinnati last weekend have derailed Charlotte's hopes of qualifying but they still have a chance if they can manage to win the remaining fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England vs Charlotte kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution will square off against Charlotte FC at the Gillette Stadium with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm ET.

How to watch New England vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

New England team news

New England Revolution have two major absentees with Dylan Borrero and Brandon Bye being sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. The duo will be joined by Maciel and Henry Kessler who are also nursing their respective injuries and will be unavailable for selection.

New England's Carles Gil has been in fantastic knick this season with 9 goals and 7 assists and could be the one who could turn the tie in the hosts' favour.

New England Revolution Predicted XI: Edwards Jr; Farrell, Gonzalez, Romney, Jones; Harkes, Kaye; N. Gil, C. Gil; Chancalay; Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vaclik, Jackson, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Romney, Makoun, Farrell, Gonzalez, Jones, Sweat, Spaulding Midfielders: Polster, Kaye, Buck, Harkes, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou Forwards: Chancalay, Rivera, Gil, McNamara, Bajraktarevic, Vrioni, Wood, Rennicks

Charlotte team news

Charlotte FC have just a single issue before their clash against New England Revolution with Ben Bender scheduled to miss the fixture.

Charlotte's forward battery will comprise of Enzo Copetti, Justin Meram, and Brecht Dejaegere with the trio shouldering the responsibility of scoring goals for the team.

Charlotte FC Predicted XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Privett, Malanda, Uronen; Bronico, Westwood, Swiderski; Dejaegere, Meram, Copetti



Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Sisniega, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Malanda, Corujo, Sobocinski, Privett, Neeley, Uronen, Diop, Lindsey, Bryne, Afful Midfielders: Westwood, Bronico, Dejaegere, Jones, Arfield Forwards: Jozwiak, Meram, Scardina, Berchimas, Gaines, Cambridge, Romero, Swiderski, Copetti, Vargas, Mello, Agyemang

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have faced other thrice with New England Revolution winning twice and Charlotte FC winning only once.

Date Match Competition 26 February 2023 Charlotte 0-1 New England Revolution MLS 17 April 2022 New England Revolution 2-1 Charlotte MLS 20 March 2022 Charlotte 3-1 New England Revolution MLS

