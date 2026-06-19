Today's game between Netherlands and Sweden will kick-off at Jun 20, 2026, 1:00 PM.

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Netherlands vs Sweden is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo and Peacock. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Netherlands face Sweden in a Group F clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides meeting at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, June 20. Ronald Koeman's side and Graham Potter's Sweden both opened their tournament campaigns last weekend, and the stakes in this all-European meeting are already considerable.

The Dutch were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan in their opener at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Koeman's side led but were pegged back late, and the result left the Netherlands needing a response. They sit third in Group F heading into this match.

Sweden, by contrast, could hardly have asked for a better start. Potter's side dismantled Tunisia 5-1, with Viktor Gyökeres among the scorers in a performance that announced their intentions clearly. They enter this fixture top of Group F.

Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders carry much of the creative burden for the Netherlands, and Koeman will demand a sharper display after the Japan result failed to deliver the win his squad's quality suggested they deserved.

For Sweden, the challenge is to back up that opening-day statement. Gyökeres, Anthony Elanga, and Benjamin Nygren form an attack with genuine pace and directness, and Potter will want his side to press their early advantage in the group.

This is a fixture with real consequences for both teams. A win for either side would put them in a commanding position ahead of their final group game, while a draw keeps the group wide open heading into the last round of fixtures.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands vs Sweden live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Netherlands vs Sweden with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ronald Koeman has no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the match. His projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, with a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven, and Jan Paul van Hecke. Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders, and Ryan Gravenberch are named in midfield, with Crysencio Summerville, Cody Gakpo, and Donyell Malen leading the attack.

Graham Potter also has a clean bill of health for Sweden. Kristoffer Nordfeldt starts in goal behind a defensive line of Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Nilsson Lindelöf, Isak Hien, and Gabriel Gudmundsson. Yasin Ayari, Alexander Bernhardsson, and Jesper Karlström are set to operate in midfield, with Benjamin Nygren, Viktor Gyökeres, and Anthony Elanga forming the front three. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The Netherlands arrive with a mixed recent record, posting two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 2-2 draw with Japan in their World Cup opener on June 14, a result that followed a 2-1 friendly win over Uzbekistan. The Dutch also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in a June friendly, though they had previously beaten Norway 2-1 in March. Across the five matches, Koeman's side have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Sweden's form reads three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five. Their most recent result was the 5-1 demolition of Tunisia in their World Cup opener on June 15, a performance that stands as the standout result of their recent run. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Greece and lost 3-1 to Norway in friendlies, though they won both of their World Cup qualifying matches against Poland (3-2) and Ukraine (1-3 away). Sweden have scored 14 goals across their last five games and conceded nine.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2017, when the Netherlands won 2-0 in a World Cup qualifying fixture. Across the five most recent meetings on record, the Netherlands hold the stronger overall record, winning three times to Sweden's one, with one draw. The Dutch have outscored Sweden across those fixtures, and their 4-1 win in a European Championship qualifier in October 2010 represents their most commanding result in the dataset.

Standings

In Group F, Sweden currently sit first while the Netherlands are third after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Sweden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: