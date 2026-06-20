Today's game between Tunisia and Japan will kick-off at Jun 21, 2026, 12:00 AM.

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In the United States, Tunisia vs Japan is available to watch live on FS1 and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo and Peacock. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Tunisia and Japan meet at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey on Saturday, June 20, in a Group F fixture that carries enormous weight for both sides at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Tunisia, the stakes could not be higher. Hervé Renard has taken charge following Sabri Lamouchi's dismissal after the Eagles of Carthage were beaten 5-1 by Sweden in their opening game, and the north Africans now need a result to keep their knockout stage ambitions alive.

Japan arrive in Monterrey with confidence intact after a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Daichi Kamada's late equaliser rescued a point, and Hajime Moriyasu's side sit second in Group F heading into this contest.

The Samurai Blue have earned a reputation as one of Asia's most dangerous sides, and their performance against the Dutch underlined that status on the biggest stage. Japan will look to build on that momentum and take a significant step toward the Round of 32.

Tunisia, meanwhile, cannot afford another slip. Renard, a coach with considerable African football experience, faces the challenge of lifting a squad that was heavily beaten in its first outing. The Eagles of Carthage have never advanced beyond the group stage in six previous World Cup appearances, and that record looms large.

This is a fixture where both teams need points, which should make for a direct and competitive 90 minutes in northern Mexico. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tunisia vs Japan live.

How to watch Tunisia vs Japan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tunisia head coach Hervé Renard is expected to name a side that includes Abdelmouhib Chamakh in goal, with a back four of Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yan Valery, and Omar Rekik. Ellyes Skhiri and Rani Khedira are projected to anchor the midfield, with Elias Achouri, Ismael Gharbi, and Hannibal Mejbri operating ahead of them. Firas Chaouat leads the attack in the projected XI. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu is set to deploy Zion Suzuki in goal behind a back four of Shogo Taniguchi, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Hiroki Ito, and Yukinari Sugawara. Kaishu Sano and Daichi Kamada are projected in central midfield, with Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, and Keito Nakamura providing the attacking support for striker Ayase Ueda. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away side at this stage.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Tunisia arrive in poor form, having lost three of their last five matches and winning just once. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their World Cup opener on June 15, a result that led directly to a managerial change. Prior to that, they were beaten 5-0 by Belgium and 1-0 by Austria in back-to-back friendlies, conceding 11 goals across those three losses. Their only win in the last five came against Haiti, a 1-0 victory in March. Across five matches, Tunisia have scored two goals and conceded 12.

Japan's recent record is considerably stronger, with four wins and one draw from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their World Cup opener on June 14. Before that, they won three consecutive matches, including a 1-0 friendly victory over England in March and a 1-0 win against Iceland in May. Across the last five games, Japan have scored five goals and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2023, when Japan beat Tunisia 2-0 in a friendly. Japan also won 2-0 in a 2015 friendly, and the sides' only World Cup encounter came in June 2002, when Japan defeated Tunisia 2-0. Tunisia's sole win in the last four meetings was a 3-0 victory in a June 2022 friendly played in Japan. Japan lead the recent head-to-head record with three wins to Tunisia's one across the last four documented matches.

Standings

In Group F, Japan currently sit second while Tunisia are fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tunisia vs Japan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: