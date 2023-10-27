Necaxa vs Pumas: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Pumas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from opposite sides of the Liga MX table will lock horns as PUMAS Unam faces bottom-placed Necaxa.

Necaxa are currently seeded at the foot of the Mexican league after just one win from their 13 clashes alongside five draws and seven shambolic losses. Their sole win this season came four matches ago against Santos Laguna and since then the Mexican side has managed one draw and three consecutive losses pushing them down the table. With just a handful of games left for the Apertura season to come to an end, Necaxa would want to end their campaign on a high and restart next year.

Contrary to their rivals, Pumas UNAM are in the top half of the table and are touted to receive automatic qualification to the Final Series. A late goal by Arturo Gonzalez in the dying minutes of the clash against Monterrey snatched a point from Pumas but the side would look to bounce back this week against a weaker opponent.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Necaxa vs Pumas kick-off time

Date: October 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes

Necaxa will host Pumas at the Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

How to watch Necaxa vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on TUDN and fuboTV.

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

The Mexican side is without any injury concerns with a full-fit roster but would be hoping to see their strikers score some goals from them. Ricardo Monreal was given the marching orders in his side's last clash and the striker will fail to feature in the eleven.

With Monreal suspended, Facundo Batista will have a massive role to lead Necaxa's forward battery having already scored 4 goals this season.

Necaxa Predicted XI: Gudino; Cortes, Montes, Pena, Rodrigues; Garnica, Arce, Cortez; Mendez, Batista, Jurado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodrigues, Chancellor, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez Midfielders: Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade. Gomez, Dominguez Forwards: Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Alvarez, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez

Pumas team news

Cesar Huerta and Gabriel Fernandez have been an influential duo linking up top for Pumas. Huerta has seven goals to his name this season while Fernandez has found the back of the net thrice.

The duo will once again be in action as they face a defense that has conceded the joint second-most goals this season in Liga MX.

Pumas UNAM Predicted XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Silva, Magallan, Aldrete; Molina, Rivas; Salvio, Tabo, Huerta; Fernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Alcala Defenders: Silva, Magallan, Bennevendo, Ortiz, Galindo, Aldrete, Ergas, Monroy Midfielders: Caicedo, Rivas, Molina, Trigos, Lopez Forwards: Huerta, Salvio, Tabo, Fernandez, Gutierrez, Dinenno, del Prete

Head-to-Head Record

Necaxa have beaten Pumas thrice in their previous five clashes with the latter winning just once.

Date Match Competition 16 Feb 2023 Necaxa 3-1 Pumas Liga MX 21 Dec 2022 Pumas 0-0 Necaxa Copa Por Mexico 17 Jul 2022 Pumas 1-0 Necaxa Liga MX 20 Mar 2022 Pumas 1-3 Necaxa Liga MX 18 Aug 2021 Necaxa 3-0 Pumas Liga MX

Useful links