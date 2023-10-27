This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Necaxa vs Pumas: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Shreyas Rai
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes
team-logo
Necaxa Pumas VIVO Apertura 2023Getty
Necaxa vs Pumas UNAMNecaxaPumas UNAMLiga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Pumas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from opposite sides of the Liga MX table will lock horns as PUMAS Unam faces bottom-placed Necaxa.

Necaxa are currently seeded at the foot of the Mexican league after just one win from their 13 clashes alongside five draws and seven shambolic losses. Their sole win this season came four matches ago against Santos Laguna and since then the Mexican side has managed one draw and three consecutive losses pushing them down the table. With just a handful of games left for the Apertura season to come to an end, Necaxa would want to end their campaign on a high and restart next year.

Contrary to their rivals, Pumas UNAM are in the top half of the table and are touted to receive automatic qualification to the Final Series. A late goal by Arturo Gonzalez in the dying minutes of the clash against Monterrey snatched a point from Pumas but the side would look to bounce back this week against a weaker opponent.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Necaxa vs Pumas kick-off time

Date:October 27, 2023
Kick-off time:9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes

Necaxa will host Pumas at the Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

How to watch Necaxa vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams

TUDNWatch here
fuboTVWatch here

The match will be available to stream on TUDN and fuboTV.

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

The Mexican side is without any injury concerns with a full-fit roster but would be hoping to see their strikers score some goals from them. Ricardo Monreal was given the marching orders in his side's last clash and the striker will fail to feature in the eleven.

With Monreal suspended, Facundo Batista will have a massive role to lead Necaxa's forward battery having already scored 4 goals this season.

Necaxa Predicted XI: Gudino; Cortes, Montes, Pena, Rodrigues; Garnica, Arce, Cortez; Mendez, Batista, Jurado.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Unsain, Gudino
Defenders:Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodrigues, Chancellor, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez
Midfielders:Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade. Gomez, Dominguez
Forwards:Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Alvarez, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez

Pumas team news

Cesar Huerta and Gabriel Fernandez have been an influential duo linking up top for Pumas. Huerta has seven goals to his name this season while Fernandez has found the back of the net thrice.

The duo will once again be in action as they face a defense that has conceded the joint second-most goals this season in Liga MX.

Pumas UNAM Predicted XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Silva, Magallan, Aldrete; Molina, Rivas; Salvio, Tabo, Huerta; Fernandez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gonzalez, Alcala
Defenders:Silva, Magallan, Bennevendo, Ortiz, Galindo, Aldrete, Ergas, Monroy
Midfielders:Caicedo, Rivas, Molina, Trigos, Lopez
Forwards:Huerta, Salvio, Tabo, Fernandez, Gutierrez, Dinenno, del Prete

Head-to-Head Record

Necaxa have beaten Pumas thrice in their previous five clashes with the latter winning just once.

DateMatchCompetition
16 Feb 2023Necaxa 3-1 PumasLiga MX
21 Dec 2022Pumas 0-0 NecaxaCopa Por Mexico
17 Jul 2022Pumas 1-0 NecaxaLiga MX
20 Mar 2022Pumas 1-3 Necaxa Liga MX
18 Aug 2021Necaxa 3-0 PumasLiga MX

Useful links