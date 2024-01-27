This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Necaxa vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Liga MX
Estadio Victoria
How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Necaxa look to continue their winning streak as they host Liga MX leaders Club America at the Estadio Victoria.

Necaxa have won both their opening games and are currently fifth in the table having played a game less than the sides above them. A win here could see them jump to the pinnacle of the Mexican summit and continue their momentum.

Club America, on the other hand, have had a scintillating start to the second phase after finishing the Apertura phase at the top. They have scored six goals in the Clausura phase and are yet to concede as they look to extend their lead at the top.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Necaxa vs CF America kick-off time

Date:January 27, 2024
Kick-off time:10:05 pm ET / 7:05 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Victoria

Necaxa will welcome Club America to the Estadio Victoria with kick-off scheduled at 10:05 pm ET / 7:05 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Necaxa vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Univision and TUDN in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

Necaxa have just one player ruled out due to injury with Alex Alvarez ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Diber Cambindo scored a crucial late goal in their win against Puebla and the forward will play a crucial role leading the forward battery once again.

Necaxa predicted XI: Unsain; Martinez, Montes, Pena, Rodrigues; Garnica, Gomez, Arce, Gonzalez; Mendez, Monreal

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Unsain, Gudino
Defenders:Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodriguez, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez, Mayorga
Midfielders:Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade. Gomez, Dominguez
Forwards:Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Alvarez, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez

CF America team news

The visitors would be without the services of Nestor Araujo as he's nursing a knee injury. The defensive line for Club America has played a crucial role as they are yet to concede and all of C. Calderón, I. Lichnosvky, S. Cáceres, and L. Fuentes will want to continue this sublime streak.

CF America predicted XI: L. Malagón, C. Calderon, I. Lichnosvky, S Caceres, L. Fuentes ; J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo; A. Zendejas, D. Valdés, J. Quiñones; H. Martín

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina
Defenders:I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun
Midfielders:Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez
Forwards:Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
24 Aug 2023CF America 3-2 Necaxa Liga MX Apertura
12 Feb 2023CF America 2-1 NecaxaLiga MX Clausura
16 Dec 2022CF America 3-3 NecaxaCopa por Mexico
11 Sept 2022Necaxa 1-2 CF America Liga MX Apertura
3 Apr 20222Necaxa 0-1 CF America Liga MX Clausura

Useful links

