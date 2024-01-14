Necaxa vs Atlas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After massive struggles in the Apertura phase, Necaxa and Atlas lock horns in the Liga MX Clausura phase with both sides looking to reverse their fortunes.

Necaxa finished at the foot of the Mexican table with just three wins in their 17 games dumping them at 18th place with just 15 points in the Apertura. The home side did manage a small resurrection of their campaign with two wins and one draw in their last four games which could turn the momentum in their favour.

Atlas, on the other hand, managed just one extra win than their opposition finishing just two points above the bottom of the table. Before their toothless stalemate against Necaxa in November, Atlas were on a streak of three consecutive losses which could concern them as they kick-off the second phase of the season.

Necaxa vs Atlas kick-off time

Date: January 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Victoria

Necaxa will welcome Atlas to the Estadio Victoria with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the USA on January 14, 2024.

How to watch Necaxa vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

Centre-back Jesus Alcantar is the solitary player sidelined for the hosts with a leg injury and the clash could come too soon for the Mexican defender.

Ricardo Monreal has had five goal contributions in the Apertura phase for Necaxa with two goals and three assists and could be an influential cog in the Mexican side's forward battery.

Necaxa predicted XI: Unsain; Martinez, Montes, Pena, Rodrigues; Garnica, Gomez, Arce, Gonzalez; Mendez, Monreal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodriguez, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez, Mayorga Midfielders: Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade. Gomez, Dominguez Forwards: Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Alvarez, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez

Atlas team news

Atlas will be without two crucial players with Anderson Santamaria and Mateo Garcia being suspended for the clash. The duo picked up red cards leaving Atlas down to nine men in their last Apertura game of the season.

Colombian forward Mauro Manotas is another player ruled out for the visitors with a cruciate ligament injury and he's expected to return in June this year.

Jordy Caicedo has thundered five goals for Atlas this term and he'll be crucial in breaking the deadlock against Necaxa.

Atlas predicted XI: Vargas; Abella, Nervo, G. Aguirre, Lozano; Zumaque, Bass, Marquez; Solari, Caicedo, Guzman

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo Defenders: G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez Midfielders: Rocha, Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Martinez, B. Lozano, Garcia, Solari Forwards: Caicedo, E. Aguirre, Trejo, Guzman

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Nov 2023 Atlas 0-0 Necaxa Liga MX Apertura 22 Apr 2023 Necaxa 1-3 Atlas Liga MX Clausura 2 Oct 2022 Atlas 1-0 Necaxa Liga MX Apertura 8 Apr 2022 Atlas 2-1 Necaxa Liga MX Clausura 18 Sept 2021 Necaxa 0-3 Atlas Liga MX Apertura

