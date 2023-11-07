Nashville vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game today

How to watch the MLS match between Nashville and Orlando, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville SC and Orlando City face off in the second leg of the MLS Cup playoffs with the former looking to revive themselves after the first leg defeat and the latter looking to march through to the next round.

After a narrow defeat in the first leg of the three-legged tie, Nashville would be vying to turn around their fortunes and maintain hopes of going through to the next round with a win in their own backyard. The biggest problem for the American side is their shambolic slump in front of goal as they have failed to score in five out of six previous games and another goal scoring drought could dump the side out of the season.

Wilder Cartagena scored the all-important goal for Orlando City to give them the lead in the three game tie as they have the perfect opportunity to make it through with a win. Aiming to reach the Eastern Conference semi-finals for just the second time in their history, the Lions would enter the contest with massive confidence and huge hopes.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nashville vs Orlando kick-off time

Date: November 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: GEODIS Park

Nashville will host Orlando at the GEODIS Park with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT for the viewers tuning in from the USA.

How to watch Nashville vs Orlando online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter will be there to stream on Apple TV while match highlights will be available on Apple TV and MLS's Official Youtube Channel.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Nashville team news

American defender Nick DePuy is the sole injury concern for the home side with the centre-back recovering from an achilles tendon surgery ruling him out of the clash.

Hany Mukhtar has 15 goals to his name this season and with Nashville struggling to find the back of the net the German will have have massive responsibility in a do-or-die clash

Nashville Predicted XI: Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Muyl, Davis, Godoy, Shaffelburg; Picault, Mukhtar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco, Martino Defenders: Zimmerman, Maher, MacNaughton, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Lovitz, Washington, Skinner, Moore Midfielders: Godoy, Davis, Anunga, McCarty, Amiche, Mukhtar Forwards: Leal, Shaffelburg, Picault, Haakenson, Perry, Muyl, Surridge, Zubak, Bunbury

Orlando team news

The visitors will be without the services of Jack Lynn and Favian Loyola with the former dealing with an issue with his thigh and the latter healing from an arm problem.

The duo of Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire have hit double digits in terms of goalscoring this season with 14 and 13 goals, respectively and the two will once again shoulder the responsibility of finding the back of the net.

Orlando Predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Pereyra, Angulo; McGuire



Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Stajduhar, Grinwis, Otero Defenders: Schlegel, Carlos, Jansson, Williams, Salim, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Halliday, Freeman Midfielders: Cartagena, Araujo, Thorhallsson, Urso, Martins, Pereyra Forwards: Ojeda, Gonzalez, McGuire, Torres, Angulo, Mohammed, Enrique, Rivera

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31 Oct 2023 Orlando 1-0 Nashville MLS 5 Oct 2023 Nashville 0-1 Orlando MLS 2 Apr 2023 Orlando 0-2 Nashville MLS 30 Jun 2022 Orlando 1(6)-(5)1 Nashville US Open Cup 24 Nov 2021 Nashville 3-1 Orlando MLS

