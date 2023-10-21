Nashville vs New York: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Nashville and New York, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville and New York Red Bulls lock horns in a fiesty MLS clash with the former already securing a spot in the Final Series while the latter fighting for a position in the next phase.

Nashville have already qualified for the Final Series and the home side are destined to finish 7th or above. But Gary Smith would be looking to end the first phase with a victory and earn maximum points in their final outing.

Nashville have failed to win any of the previous four games between the two sides with NY Red Bulls winning twice and two games ending in a draw. This encounter could serve as the perfect opportunity to change history with the visitors entering the contest with massive pressure.

The equation for New York Red Bulls is very simple in terms of their qualification chances. The visitors have their qualification dreams in their own hands. A win or a draw could see them displace DC United and qualify for the play-off spots for the Final Series while a loss could put curtains on their campaign.

DC United have already played all their games this season and have finished the first phase with 40 points while New York Red Bulls are level on points, their last encounter against Nashville can seal their qualification hopes.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nashville vs New York kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: GEODIS Park

Nashville will host NY Red Bulls at the GEODIS Park with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

How to watch Nashville vs New York online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS fixture will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Nashville team news

The home side have two massive injury concerns with Nick DePuy still waiting to feature for his side this year after picking up an achilles injury. Jacob Shaffelburg is another absentee for Nashville who hobbled off the pitch in the first half of Nashville's clash with New England Revolution.

All eyes would be on Nashville's star forward Hany Mukhtar with the German bagging 15 goals and 9 assists in the first phase of the MLS. Mukhtar would be supported by Sam Surridge in attack who scored a brace in Nashville's previous outing.

Nashville Predicted XI: Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Leal, Godoy, McCarty, Muyl; Mukhtar, Surridge



Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco, Martino Defenders: Zimmerman, Maher, MacNaughton, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Lovitz, Washington, Skinner, Moore Midfielders: Godoy, Davis, Anunga, McCarty, Amiche Forwards: Mukhtar, Surridge, Leal, Picault, Haakenson, Perry, Muyl, Bunbury, Zubak

New York team news

New York Red Bulls have three injuries in their squad with midfielder Lewis Morgan scheduled to sit out of the fixture. The Scottish player is recovering from a hip injury he picked up back in August.

Joining Morgan on the injury table are Dante Vanzeir and Serge Ngoma with the duo recovering from their respective injuries.

NY Red Bulls Predicted XI: Coronel; Duncan, Ndam, Nealis, Tolkin; Edelman, Amaya; Fernandez, Barlow, Manoel; Luquinhas



Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Marcucci Defenders: S. Nealis, Reyes, Ndam, Nocita, Tolkin, Ofori, Reid, Duncan, D. Nealis Midfielders: Edelman, Yearwood, Stroud, Estrela, Donkor, Amaya, Carmona, Luquinhas Forwards: Hall, Fernandez, Harper, Manoel, Burke, Cabezas, Barlow

Head-to-Head Record

Nashville are winless against NY Red Bulls in their previous four games with the latter winning twice and drawing twice.

Date Match Competition 5 Mar 2023 New York 0-0 Nashville MLS 21 Jan 2023 Nashville 0-1 New York Club Friendlies 8 Nov 2021 Nashville 1-1 New York MLS 19 Jun 2021 New York 2-0 Nashville MLS

Useful links