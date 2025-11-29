+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga Portugal
team-logoNacional
Estadio da Madeira
team-logoBenfica
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Nacional vs Benfica Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Nacional and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nacional will face Benfica on Saturday at Estádio da Madeira in a Liga Portugal match.  

Nacional is currently 10th in the league with 12 points from 11 games, while Benfica holds third place with 25 points, making this a key matchup between mid-table and top-tier teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.   

How to watch Nacional vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
FanatizWatch here
GolTVWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV, Fanatiz and GolTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nacional vs Benfica kick-off time

crest
Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal
Estadio da Madeira

The match will be played on Saturday at Estádio da Madeira, with kick-off at 1pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Nacional vs Benfica lineups

NacionalHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBEN
1
Kaique Pereira
16
A. Nunez
38
Z. Vitor
34
L. Santos
5
J. Gomes
8
M. Baeza
28
Liziero
6
M. Dias
11
Paulinho Boia
9
C
J. Ramirez
17
M. Nourani
1
A. Trubin
4
A. Silva
26
S. Dahl
17
A. Dedic
30
C
N. Otamendi
10
G. Sudakov
18
L. Barreiro
5
E. Barrenechea
8
F. Aursnes
67
R. Rego
14
V. Pavlidis

4-2-3-1

BENAway team crest

NAC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Margarido

BEN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Mourinho

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Nacional team news

Midfielder Deivison could make his first Primeira Liga appearance of the campaign after recovering from injury.

With his return, Nacional are missing only Ivanildo Fernandes and Filipe Soares for certain, while Pablo Ruan is still a doubt after sitting out the previous three matches.

Benfica team news

On the visitors’ side, Richard Rios is unavailable due to a suspension.

Dodi Lukebakio is still out with an ankle fracture, and long-term absentees Alexander Bah and Bruma remain in rehabilitation as they work their way back to full fitness.

Form

NAC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAC

Last 5 matches

BEN

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

19
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement