How to watch today's Nacional vs Benfica Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nacional will face Benfica on Saturday at Estádio da Madeira in a Liga Portugal match.

Nacional is currently 10th in the league with 12 points from 11 games, while Benfica holds third place with 25 points, making this a key matchup between mid-table and top-tier teams.

How to watch Nacional vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV, Fanatiz and GolTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Nacional vs Benfica kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio da Madeira

The match will be played on Saturday at Estádio da Madeira, with kick-off at 1pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nacional team news

Midfielder Deivison could make his first Primeira Liga appearance of the campaign after recovering from injury.

With his return, Nacional are missing only Ivanildo Fernandes and Filipe Soares for certain, while Pablo Ruan is still a doubt after sitting out the previous three matches.

Benfica team news

On the visitors’ side, Richard Rios is unavailable due to a suspension.

Dodi Lukebakio is still out with an ankle fracture, and long-term absentees Alexander Bah and Bruma remain in rehabilitation as they work their way back to full fitness.

