How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between N. Ireland and Rep. Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League B Group 1 leaders Republic of Ireland cross swords with arch-rivals Northern Ireland as both sides look to wrap up their UEFA Women's Nations League campaign on a high.

Northern Ireland are second in the group with an eight point difference between the two sides indicating the sheer dominance their opposition has shown. Despite that Northern Ireland will look to challenge the visitors' winning streak as a loss for them and a win for Hungary could see them swap places in the table.

Republic of Ireland were guaranteed promotion after making it five wins out of five games as they defeated Hungary at home. Henrietta Csiszár own goal was the difference between the two sides as Republic of Ireland cemented their position at the pinnacle of the table. A win against their rivals could see them continue their perfect streak and march into League A with massive confidence.

N. Ireland vs Rep. Ireland kick-off time

Date: December 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET Venue: Windsor Park

Northern Ireland will host Republic of Ireland at the Windsor Park with kick-off scheduled at 1:00 pm ET in the US.

How to watch N. Ireland vs Rep. Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to in the US. However, viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

N. Ireland team news

Maddy Harvey-Clifford and Keri Halliday earned their maiden call-ups for their international side as the youngsters turned heads at club level.

Rachel Furness is the biggest absentee after being sidelined because of a hamstring injury with Bristol City in the Women's Super League. Caitlin McGuinness and Mid Ulster shot stopper Lilie Woods were left out of the squad.

N. Ireland predicted XI: Harvey-Clifford; McKenna, Robson, Rafferty, Vance; McCarron; Maxwell, Andrews, Callaghan, Wade; Magill

Position Players Goalkeepers: T urner, Norney, Harvey-Clifford Defenders: Maggie, Burrows ,Holloway, Mason, McFadden, McKenna, Rafferty, Vance, Robson Midfielders: Andrews, Caldwell, Chloe, Bell, Callaghan, Hamilton, McCarron Forwards: Beattie, Wade, Maxwell, Wilson, Magill, Halliday

Rep. Ireland team news

Young forward Ellen Dolan received his first call up for Republic of Ireland after finishing as the top scorer for Peamount United while defender Jessie Stapleton and midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn returned to the squad after their respective recoveries.

Rep. of Ireland predicted XI: Brosnan; Payne, Hayes, Quinn, Connolly; Toland, Littlejohn, Atkinson; O'Sullivan; Carsua, McCabe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brosnan, Moloney, Whitehouse Defenders: Payne, Hayes, Quinn, Connolly, Nolan, Stapleton, Mustaki, Caldwell Midfielders: Toland, Littlejohn, Atkinson, Finn, McLaughlin, Farrelly, Dolan Forwards: O'Sullivan, Carusa, McCabe, Quinn, Larkin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23 Sept 2023 Rep. Ireland 3-0 N. Ireland UEFA Women's Nations League 31 Aug 2018 Rep. Ireland 4-0 N. Ireland Women's WC Qualification 20 Sept 2017 N. Ireland 0-2 Rep. Ireland Women's WC Qualification 6 Mar 2013 N. Ireland 1-5 Rep. Ireland Cyprus Women's Cup

