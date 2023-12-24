Motherwell vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Motherwell and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A struggling Motherwell side will face second-placed Rangers in a scintillating Scottish Premiership clash.

Motherwell are currently second-last in the table with just three wins from their 18 games. They have conceded 29 goals this season which is the highest in the league and the clash against Rangers could be a difficult one for them.

Rangers have the perfect opportuntiy to snatch the top spot from arch-rivals Celtic as they are just two points behind them with a game in hand. Celtic's shambolic stumble in their previous two games has given the visitors a massive boost and a win here could see them seeded at the summit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Motherwell vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: December 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 am ET Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell will host Rangers at the Fir Park with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 am ET in the US.

How to watch Motherwell vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship fixture will not be available to watch in the UK but you can watch the game from anywhere in the world with a VPN, or virtual private network, such as NordVPN which will let you tune in to your home coverage if you are abroad. Check out our guide to the best VPN services to use for watching sport when you are abroad. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL'S Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Motherwell team news

Motherwell will see all of Lennon Miller, Pape Souare and Dan Casey sidelined from the action as they prepare to host Rangers.

Calum Butcher is also a touch-and-go for this clash for Motherwell.

Motherwell predicted XI: Kelly; O'Donnell, Mugabi, Blaney; Spencer, Slattery, Zdravkovski, Paton, Gent; Obika, Biereth

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelly, Oxborough, Connelly Defenders: Gent, Mugabi, O'Donnell, Ross, Spencer, McGinn, Blaney, Souaré, Bone, Casey, McDermott Midfielders: Wells, Paton, Spittal, Zdravkovski, Miller, Butcher, Slattery Forwards: Bair, Obika, Wilkinson, Biereth, Ross, Shaw

Rangers team news

Rangers saw John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe hobble off the pitch during their 2-0 victory last week and the duo will miss their clash against Motherwell.

Tom Lawrence and Danilo are the other two names on the injury table while the visitors will be boosted by the return of Jose Cifuentes as the Ecuador international returns from suspension.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Barisic; Dowell, Cifuentes; McCausland, Cantwell, Sima; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24 Sept 2023 Rangers 1-0 Motherwell Premiership 18 Mar 2023 Motherwell 2-4 Rangers Premiership 29 Dec 2022 Rangers 3-0 Motherwell Premiership 16 Oct 2022 Motherwell 1-2 Rangers Premiership 23 Apr 2022 Motherwell 1-3 Rangers Premiership

Useful links