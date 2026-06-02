Today's game between Morocco and Madagascar will kick-off at Jun 2, 2026, 1:00 PM.

TBD Click here

Morocco take on Madagascar in an international friendly as Walid Regragui's side continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, now just weeks away.

The Atlas Lions arrive in strong form, having beaten Burundi 5-0 in their most recent outing. That result underlined the quality Morocco carry across the pitch ahead of what promises to be a demanding Group C campaign at the World Cup.

Morocco are placed in a tough group alongside Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti, with their opening fixture against Brazil scheduled for June 13. This friendly represents one of the final opportunities for Regragui to assess his squad depth before submitting his final list.

Madagascar head into the match with a mixed run of results behind them. The Barea picked up a win against Kyrgyzstan in March but were held by Equatorial Guinea in their other fixture that month, leaving their preparation work still ongoing.

For Madagascar, this is a chance to test themselves against one of Africa's top sides. Their recent World Cup qualifying campaign produced some competitive performances, and they will look to carry that competitive edge into this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Morocco vs Madagascar, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Morocco vs Madagascar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. Morocco's squad picture will become clearer following the FIFA deadline for final World Cup squad submissions, which passed on June 1. Updates for both Morocco and Madagascar will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Morocco arrive in excellent shape, having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-0 victory over Burundi in a friendly on May 26, and they also defeated Paraguay 2-1 in March. A draw against Ecuador was the only blemish across that run. In their last five outings, Morocco have scored 11 goals and conceded just two.

Madagascar have won three of their last five matches. Their standout result was a 5-2 win away to Kyrgyzstan in March, and they also recorded a 2-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea in November 2025. A 4-1 defeat to Mali in World Cup qualifying represents their heaviest loss in recent months. Across five matches, Madagascar have scored 10 goals and conceded nine.





Head-to-Head Record

MAR Last 2 matches MAD 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Madagascar 2 - 3 Morocco

Morocco 0 - 3 Madagascar 3 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the African Nations Championship on August 30, 2025, when Morocco edged Madagascar 3-2. The only other recorded encounter was also in the African Nations Championship, in January 2023, when Morocco won 3-0. Morocco have won both matches in the dataset, scoring six goals and conceding two across those two games.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Morocco vs Madagascar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: