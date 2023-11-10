How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and Nice, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ligue 1 leaders OGC Nice travel to the Stade de la Mosson-Mondial 98 to lock horns with a struggling Montpellier side in an intriguing Ligue 1 clash.

Montpellier have accumulated just 11 points from their opening 10 games as they are just one point away from the drop zone. The home side have just three wins out of which two have come in the previous four games alongside two shambolic losses. Reigning French champions PSG dismantled Montpellier during the latter's visit to Parc des Princes last week as the Parisians emerged victorious 3-0 handing Friday's hosts another defeat.

The visitors, on the other hand, have had a scintillating start to the 2023/24 Ligue 1 campaign as they lead the French pack after 11 games. With PSG struggling in form, Nice have maintained a winning momentum with seven wins and four draws from their 11 games as they are seeded at the summit. But with just a single point separating Nice and PSG, Les Aiglons would be wary of any slip ups that could see Enrique's men tear part their ongoing fairytale.

Montpellier vs Nice kick-off time

Date: November 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Stade de la Mosson-Mondial 98



How to watch Montpellier vs Nice online - TV channels & live streams

The Ligue 1 fixture will be available to stream on Fubo TV, Fanatiz, Sling TV, and beIN Sports while viewers can watch match highlights on Ligue 1's Official Youtube Channel. For live updates you can go to GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Montpellier team news

French winger Arnaud Nordin is struggling with a hamstring concern and will be unavailable for the hosts. While centre-back Becir Omeragic is recovering from a foot injury alongside Kiki Kouyate who has racked up numerous yellow cards.

Montpellier Predicted XI: Lecomte; Sacko, Kouyate, Esteve, Sylla; Chotard, Ferri; Al-Tamari, Savanier, Fayad; Adams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lecomte, Bertaud, Dizdarevic Defenders: Esteve, Kouyate, Omeragic, Jullien, Sylla, Sainte-Luce, Sacko, Tchato Midfielders: Chotard, Ferri, Fayad, Leroy, Savanier, Delaye Forwards: Al-Tamari, Adams, Yeboah, Khazri, Guermouche

Nice team news

Youssouf Ndayishimiye was given the marching orders in the second-half during Nice's victory against Stade Rennais and the midfielder will be unavailable for selection during the clash.

Algerian defender Youcef Atal is another player suspended and will be on the sidelined for the visit to Montpellier.

OGC Nice Predicted XI: Bulka; Rosario, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Boudaoui, Sanson, Thuram; Laborde, Moffi, Boga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bulka, Sirigu, Boulhendi Defenders: Todibo, Dante, Doumbouya, Nahounou, Perraud, Bard, Lotomba, Amraoui, Mendy Midfielders: Ndayishimiye, Rosario, Beka, Belahyane, Thuram, Boudaoui, Sanson, Traore, Claude-Maurice Forwards: Diop, Boga, Balde, Bouanani, Moffi, Laborde, Guessand

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 May 2023 Montpellier 2-3 Nice Ligue 1 12 Jan 2023 Nice 6-1 Montpellier Ligue 1 12 Mar 2022 Montpellier 0-0 Nice Ligue 1 7 Nov 2021 Nice 0-1 Montpellier Ligue 1 25 Apr 2021 Nice 3-1 Montpellier Ligue 1

