How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two strong Mexican outfits will kick off their Liga MX Clausura campaign as Monterrey welcome Puebla at the Estadio BBVA.

Monterrey wrapped up the Apertura phase just seven points off the summit as they finished second behind Club America. They were dumped out of the quarter-finals by San Luis as the latter won 2-1 on aggregate but the home side will now be vying to start the Clausara phase on the front foot.

Puebla also lost their quarter-final tie of the Apertura phase as Tigres UNAL won 5-2 on aggregate. The visitors did manage three wins on the trot heading into the quarters and could present a massive challenge for Monterrey.

Monterrey vs Puebla kick-off time

Date: 13 January 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio BBVA

Monterrey will host Puebla at the Estadio BBVA with kick-off at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Monterrey vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Monterrey and Puebla will be there to watch on Fubo TV with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey will be without the services of Sergio Canales and Edson Gutierrez with the former suffering from a thigh injury and the latter healing from a hamstring problem. The Mexican duo Axel Grijalva and Jesus Corona are also doubtful with a knee and ligament problem respectively.

Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Gallardo; Govea, Romo; Meza, Cortizo, Berterame, Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenes Defenders: Ramos, Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Bustos, Gallardo, Aguirre, Prra, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, Martinez Forwards: Gonzalez, Rojas, Meza, Cortizo, Vazquez, Berteramme, Aguirre

Puebla team news

Puebla's manager has a fully fit squad to select from with no players nursing any injuries. Gabriel Carbajal is the sole player suspended after being handed out the marching orders in his side's shambolic 3-0 defeat against Tigers UNAL.

Guillermo Martinez will play a crucial role spearheading the visitor's forward battery having thundered 10 goals this season. Left-back Brayan Angulo has been key in transitioning defense into attack having chipped in with two goals and six assists this season.

Puebla predicted XI: Rodriguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Gonzalez, Alvarez; Martinez, Barragan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Oct 2023 Puebla 1-1 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 28 Jan 2023 Puebla 1-2 Monterrey Liga MX Clausara 27 Jul 2022 Monterrey 1-0 Puebla Liga MX Apertura 19 Feb 2022 Puebla 1-0 Monterrey Liga MX Clausara 26 July 2021 Monterrey 1-0 Puebla Liga MX Apertura

