Monterrey vs Nashville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup semi-final

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Monterrey and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville is set to host Monterrey in the 2023 Leagues Cup semi-finals at Geodis Park in Nashville on Tuesday.

The MLS side come into the tie on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Minnesota United in the quarter-finals. A win for Nashville will set up an all-American final on Friday as Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami battle in the other semi-final.

Whereas Monterrey are the only surviving Liga MX side at the tournament with a perfect record following their 3-2 win over LAFC, amid beating four American and two Mexican sides.

Monterrey vs Nashville kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT / 2:30am BST* Venue: Geodis Park

*On August 16.

The Leagues Cup match between Monterrey and Nashville will be played at Geodis Park in Nasville, Tennessee, United States at 9:30pm ET on August 15.

How to watch Monterrey vs Nashville online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Scorer of the 88th minute winner against LAFC, Rogelio Funes Mori will continue up front with Sergio Canales involved in the attack from the middle.

Monterrey's big miss, however, is the absence of German Berterame. The Argentina forward fractured his foot in the game against Portland Timbers after scoring five times at the tournament.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Medina, Moreno, Gallardo; Govea, Gonzalez; Meza, Canales, Rojas; Mori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Sanchez, Grijalva, Bustos, Gallardo, E. Aguirre, Parra, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Rojas, Meza, Cortizo Forwards: R. Aguirre, Funes Mori

Nashville team news

Nashville boss Gary Smith is expected to stick with his 4-1-2-1-2 arrangement as the Minnesota United win was a testament of its effectiveness.

The current MLS Golden Boot leader, Hany Mukhtar, has scored twice at the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Nick DePuy has an achilles injury, while Randall Leal is a doubt on account of an ankle problem.

Nashville possible XI: Panicco; Moore, Zimmerman, MacNaughton, Lovitz; McCarty; Muyl, Anunga; Mukhtar; Bunbury, Shaffelburg

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco, Martino Defenders: Zimmerman, Maher, MacNaughton, Wyke, Bauer, Lovitz, Washington, Moore, N'Sa Midfielders: Godoy, DeZart, Davis, Gregus, Anunga, McCarty, Mukhtar, Leal, Shaffeburg, Picault, Haakenson, Muyl Forwards: Surridge, Bunbury, Sapong, Zubak

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Monterrey and Nashville face each other across all competitions.

