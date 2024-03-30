Monterrey vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX leaders Monterrey welcome a struggling Chivas outfit to the Estadio BBVA in a scintillating clash in Mexico's premier division.

Monterrey have accumulated 28 points from 12 games as the side continues their domination in the league. The home side have won three games on the trot as they look to brush aside Chivas on Saturday.

Chivas, on the other hand, are 10th in the table with just four wins in 12 games this season. The side will need all three points if they want to keep their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs of the Final Series.

Monterrey vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio BBVA

The two sides will kick off the clash at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Monterrey vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey have two injury concerns with Victor Guzman yet to heal from his thigh injury and Cesar Batos sidelined due to a muscle issue.

The home side will bank on the services of Brandon Vazquez in front of the goal with The American thundering thrice in four outings in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Gutierrez, Arteaga, Moreno; E. Aguirre, Sergio Canales, Rodriguez, Gallardo; Cortizo, Vazquez, Meza.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas will be without the services of Mexican midfielder Pavel Perez and Mexican winger Carlos Cisneros with the former nursing a muscle injury and the latter healing from an ACL knock.

Chivas predicted XI: Whalley; Calderon, Briseno, Orozco; Mozo, Beltran, Gutierrez, Guzman, Garcia; Alvarado, Marin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo Midfielders: Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigido, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Sept 2023 Chivas 1-2 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 8 Jan 2023 Monterrey 0-1 Chivas Liga MX Clausura 24 Aug 2022 Chivas 1-0 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 14 Apr 2022 Chivas 1-3 Monterrey Liga MX Clausura 22 Aug 2021 Monterrey 0-0 Chivas Liga MX Apertura

