Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top-of-the-table clash in Liga MX, third-placed Monterrey host fourth-placed Atletico de San Luis at the Estadio BBVA.

Monterrey are yet to lose a fixture in the Clausura phase as they have two wins and one draw to show from their three games. The home side conceded a late goal against Queretaro in their previous outing but they will be looking to keep this winning momentum going.

Atletico de San Luis' winning streak was halted by Tigres UANL as the latter scored two goals in quick succession to hand the win. A win here for San Luis would see them leapfrog Monterrey in the table and also go level on points with the top two teams in the table.

Monterrey vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Date: January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio BBVA

Monterrey will welcome Atletico de San Luis to the Estadio BBVA on January 27, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Monterrey vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey have two absentees with the Mexican pairing of Luis Romo and Jesus Gallardo ruled out of the clash due to muscle and knee injuries, respectively.

In attack, Brandon Vazquez should continue to lead Monterrey's forward battery after he scored a crucial goal in their last game.

Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Gallardo; Govea, Romo; Meza, Cortizo, Berterame; Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenes Defenders: Ramos, Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Bustos, Gallardo, Aguirre, Prra, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, Martinez Forwards: Gonzalez, Rojas, Meza, Cortizo, Vazquez, Berteramme, Aguirre

Atletico de San Luis team news

The visitors continue to remain without the services of Mexican midfielder Andres Iniestra as he's nursing a meniscus injury.

Iker Moreno will be another absentee from Atletico's engine room as he remains confined to the treatment room because of a leg injury.

Atletico de San Luis predicted XI: A. Sánchez; R. Chávez, J. Silva, J. Domínguez, J. Sanabria; S. Salles Lamonge, R. Dourado, J. Güémez; Vitinho, L. Bonatini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Rodriguez Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Zaldivar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3 Dec 2023 Monterrey 1-1 Atletico de San Luis Liga MX Apertura Playoff 30 Nov 2023 Atletico de San Luis 1-0 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura Playoff 2 July 2023 Atletico de San Luis 1-1 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 22 Jan 2023 Monterrey 3-1 Atletico de San Luis Liga MX Clausura 18 Jul 2022 Atletico de San Luis 0-1 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura

