Minnesota vs Earthquakes: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Minnesota and Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from the lower-half of the Western Conference lock horns as Minnesota United play hosts to San Jose Earthquakes at the Allianz Field.

Minnesota United's dreams of making it to the Final Series are slowly fading away with the club two spots behind the Final Series play-off's spot. But the home side still have an opportunity to sneak into the play-off's spots with a strong finish to their MLS campaign.

The hosts are four points behind San Jose Earthquakes having played a game less and have the perfect opportunity to mount pressure on the Quakes with all three points on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes' quest for points continued as they drew 1-1 against Nashville in their own backyard. 3 draws and one loss in their previous five fixtures have seen the club fall down to the play-off's spots and they would be hoping to avoid any slip-ups with the MLS season reaching its conclusion.

The Quakes would be boosted by Minnesota United's recent string of results who are on a losing spree of three games and are yet to win a fixture in their previous five games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Minnesota vs Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Allianz Field

Minnesota United and San Jose Earthquakes will kick-off their MLS fixture at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT at the Allianz Field.

How to watch Minnesota vs Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Minnesota team news

The home side will be without the services of Robin Lod and Ryen Jeiba in Saturday's fixture. Lod picked up a meniscus problem back in May during the encounter against Houston and the Finnish midfielder is yet to recover for the side.

Jeiba is yet to feature for Minnesota United in 2023 after the American was ruled out due to a knee problem as he remains a long-term absentee for the club.

Minnesota United Predicted XI: Clair; Taylor, Boxall, Tapias, Rosales; Gregus, Trapp; Hlongwane, Reynoso, Dotson; Pukki

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Dick, Irwin, Emmings Defenders: Tapias, Dibassy, Marques, Kallman, Boxall, Bristow, Padelford, Taylor, Valentin Midfielders: Trapp, Arriaga, Dotson, Gregus, Rosales, Iwe, Reynoso Forwards: Fragapane, Hlongwane, Tajouri-Shardi, Jeong, Pukki, Garcia

Earthquakes team news

San Jose Earthquakes also have some injury concerns before their visit to the Allianz Field. Jack Shakan is on course to miss the seventh game running for San Jose Earthquakes due to muscle problems that he incurred back in August.

Brazilian defender Nathan Cardoso is suffering from an ACL injury and will take a few more weeks to recover from the tear.

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI: Daniel; Akapo, Rodrigues, Beason, Trauco; Yueill, Gruezo, Espinoza; Monteiro, Cowell, Ebobisse



Position Players Goalkeepers: Daniel, Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders: Rodrigues, Beason, Mensah, Agren, Walls, Munie, Trauco, Tingey, Marie, Akapo, Thompson, Verhoeven Midfielders: Gruezo, Judson, Baldisimo, Yueill, Monteiro, Tsakiris, Cilley, Medina Forwards: Cowell, Kikanovic, Bouda, Espinoza, Richmond, Ebobisse, Akinola, Hoppe

Head-to-Head Record

In the previous five games between the two sides, San Jose Earthquakes have won twice while Minnesota United have won just once with two games ending in a stalemate.

Date Match Competition 3 September 2023 Earthquakes 1-1 Minnesota MLS 16 February 2023 Minnesota 1-4 Earthquakes Club Friendlies 2 October 2022 Earthquakes 2-0 Minnesota MLS 20 March 2022 Minnesota 1-0 Earthquakes MLS 18 August 2021 Earthquakes 1-1 Minnesota MLS

Useful links