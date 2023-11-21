Mexico vs Honduras: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Nations League match between Mexico and Honduras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico host Honduras in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final with the home side looking to turn around a 2-0 lead in their own backyard.

Mexico are on the verge of missing out on a semi-final spot for the first time since 2005 where they failed to reach the top 4 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. El Tri were disastrous in the first leg especially in the goalscoring department having taken just eight shots with two going on target. Facing a resilient Honduras side, Mexico will have to bring their A game if they want to turn around the scoreline.

Anthony Lozano and Bryan Rochez scored on either side of the half to give a daunting lead as they visit the Estadio Azteca in hopes of making it through to the semi finals. Honduras have been solid defensively having conceded just once in six games and Mexico could have a massive challenge trying to break the visitors' defensive wall.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mexico vs Honduras kick-off time

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

Mexico will host Honduras at the Estadio Azteca with kick-off scheduled at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT for the fans in the USA.

How to watch Mexico vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo TV, UniMas, and TUDN. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Star shot stopper Guillermo Ochoa is doubtful for the clash after being substituted in the first half of the first leg and Luis Malagon could deputise for the veteran goalkeeper.

Raul Jimenez appeared as a substitute but the Fulham striker could get a start in the second leg alongside former Napoli forward Hirving Lozano.

Mexico predicted XI: Malagon; J. Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Antuna, E. Alvarez, E. Sanchez; Pineda, Jimenez, H. Lozano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagnon, Ochoa, Rodriguez Defenders: Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo, Reyes, Arteaga, Araujo Midfielders: Antuna, Alvarez, E. Sanchez, Chavez, Romo, Cordova Forwards: Pineda, Jimenez, Lozano, Huerta, Antuna, Gimenez, Quinones, Martin

Honduras team news

Romell Quioto and Kervin Arriaga were sidelined before the fixture against Mexico with the duo picking up injuries in training and the clash could come too soon for the two of them.

Anthony Lozano and Bryan Rochez bagged a goal a piece in the first leg and the duo will look to shoulder the goalscoring responsibility once again.

Honduras predicted XI: Menjivar; Najar, Maldonado, Vega, Rosales; Flores, C. Pineda; Rivas, Acosta, Palma; A. Lozano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Menjivar, Licona, Facusse Defenders: Najar, Maldonado, Vega, Rosales, Santos, Martinez, Nunes, Rivas Midfielders: Flores, Pineda, Acosta, Ruiz, Alvarez, Rosales, Lopez Forwards: Rivas, Palma, Lozano, Pinto, Elis, Rodriguez, Lozano, Rochez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18 Nov 2023 Honduras 2-0 Mexico CONCACAF Nations League 26 Jun 2023 Mexico 4-0 Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup 28 Mar 2022 Honduras 0-1 Mexico CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 11 Oct 2021 Mexico 3-0 Honduras CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 25 Jul 2021 Mexico 3-0 Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup

Useful links