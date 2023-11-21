Mexico vs Honduras: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Mexico host Honduras in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final with the home side looking to turn around a 2-0 lead in their own backyard.
Mexico are on the verge of missing out on a semi-final spot for the first time since 2005 where they failed to reach the top 4 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. El Tri were disastrous in the first leg especially in the goalscoring department having taken just eight shots with two going on target. Facing a resilient Honduras side, Mexico will have to bring their A game if they want to turn around the scoreline.
Anthony Lozano and Bryan Rochez scored on either side of the half to give a daunting lead as they visit the Estadio Azteca in hopes of making it through to the semi finals. Honduras have been solid defensively having conceded just once in six games and Mexico could have a massive challenge trying to break the visitors' defensive wall.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Mexico vs Honduras kick-off time
|Date:
|November 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Azteca
Mexico will host Honduras at the Estadio Azteca with kick-off scheduled at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT for the fans in the USA.
How to watch Mexico vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo TV, UniMas, and TUDN. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Mexico team news
Star shot stopper Guillermo Ochoa is doubtful for the clash after being substituted in the first half of the first leg and Luis Malagon could deputise for the veteran goalkeeper.
Raul Jimenez appeared as a substitute but the Fulham striker could get a start in the second leg alongside former Napoli forward Hirving Lozano.
Mexico predicted XI: Malagon; J. Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Antuna, E. Alvarez, E. Sanchez; Pineda, Jimenez, H. Lozano
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagnon, Ochoa, Rodriguez
|Defenders:
|Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo, Reyes, Arteaga, Araujo
|Midfielders:
|Antuna, Alvarez, E. Sanchez, Chavez, Romo, Cordova
|Forwards:
|Pineda, Jimenez, Lozano, Huerta, Antuna, Gimenez, Quinones, Martin
Honduras team news
Romell Quioto and Kervin Arriaga were sidelined before the fixture against Mexico with the duo picking up injuries in training and the clash could come too soon for the two of them.
Anthony Lozano and Bryan Rochez bagged a goal a piece in the first leg and the duo will look to shoulder the goalscoring responsibility once again.
Honduras predicted XI: Menjivar; Najar, Maldonado, Vega, Rosales; Flores, C. Pineda; Rivas, Acosta, Palma; A. Lozano
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Menjivar, Licona, Facusse
|Defenders:
|Najar, Maldonado, Vega, Rosales, Santos, Martinez, Nunes, Rivas
|Midfielders:
|Flores, Pineda, Acosta, Ruiz, Alvarez, Rosales, Lopez
|Forwards:
|Rivas, Palma, Lozano, Pinto, Elis, Rodriguez, Lozano, Rochez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|18 Nov 2023
|Honduras 2-0 Mexico
|CONCACAF Nations League
|26 Jun 2023
|Mexico 4-0 Honduras
|CONCACAF Gold Cup
|28 Mar 2022
|Honduras 0-1 Mexico
|CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
|11 Oct 2021
|Mexico 3-0 Honduras
|CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
|25 Jul 2021
|Mexico 3-0 Honduras
|CONCACAF Gold Cup