Mazatlan vs Atlas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan FC and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX strugglers Mazatlan cross swords with a mid-table Atlas side as the home side looks to win their first game of the Clausura phase.

Mazatlan have one draw and four defeats in their opening five games in the Clausura phase as they are seeded at the bottom of the table. Despite ending the Apertura phase in a scintillating manner, the Mexican outfit has fallen off the track as they aim to revive their campaign.

Atlas, on the other hand, is seeded 10th in the table as they have managed two wins in their previous three games after some early struggles. Atlas netted three goals past Santos Laguna without reply in their previous outing as they aim to build the momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mazatlan FC vs Atlas kick-off time

Date: February 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio El Encanto

Mazatlan will welcome Atlas to the Estadio El Encanto on February 9, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Mazatlan FC vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to stream on Fubo and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan FC team news

Despite their string of shambolic results, the home side will be bolstered by the return of Jose Esquivel who is back to the side after serving his suspension.

The injury absentees for Mazatlan include Nicolas Benedetti and Lucas Merolla due to a cruciate ligament tear and knee injury, respectively.

The trio of Hugo Gonzalez, Bryan Colula, and Josue Colman is also doubtful for the fixture with their availability touted to be announced closer to kick-off.

Mazatlan predicted XI: Gonzalez; Diaz, Olivas, Almada, Barcenas; Alvarado, Camacho, Intriago; Montano, del Prete, Rubio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Merolla, Olivas, Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena Midfielders: Esquivel, Intriago, Flores, Benedetti Forwards: Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho, Lastra

Atlas team news

Colombian forward Mauro Manotas is confined to the treatment room due to a cruciate ligament tear while Mexican defender Luis Reyes is nursing a thigh injury.

Atlas will be without two more key players with Juan Zapata missing from the engine room because of a hamstring concern and Jhon Murillo nursing a muscle injury.

Atlas predicted XI: Vargas; Aguirre, Santamaria, Nervo, Lozano; Marquez, Rocha; Murillo, Aguirre, Fulgencio; Solari

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo Defenders: G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez Midfielders: Rocha, Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Martinez, B. Lozano, Solari Forwards: E. Aguirre, Trejo, Guzman

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 Oct 2023 Atlas 1-3 Mazatlan Liga MX Apertura 13 Jan 2023 Atlas 2-1 Mazatlan Liga MX Clausura 21 Dec 2022 Atlas 2-1 Mazatlan Copa por Mexico 8 Sept 2022 Mazatlan 1-0 Atlas Liga MX Apertura 15 April 2022 Atlas 1-2 Mazatlan Liga MX Clausura

