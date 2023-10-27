Mazatlán vs Querétaro: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlán and Querétaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides vying to make it through the Final Series square off as Mazatlan prepare to host Queretaro at home.

Mazatlan are currently trailing in the 15th position in the table with just 13 points from 13 games. Three losses and just two wins in their previous five games have deflated their campaign and the home side have a daunting task lying in front of them if they want to climb up the ladder. Just four points off the last qualification spot, Mazatlan can put pressure on the sides above them with four wins from their remaining four games.

Queretaro, on the other hand, are in a more comfortable position than their rivals. Just two points off the qualification spot, the visitors could march into the Final Series with a victory on Friday. After a draw and two shambolic losses, Queretaro returned to form with a victory against Club Tijuana. Pablo Barerra's 83rd-minute strike turned out to be the difference between the two sides and the manager would be hoping to see a similar kind of determination against Mazatlan.

Mazatlán vs Querétaro kick-off time

Date: October 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio de Mazatlán

Mazatlán will face Queretaro at the Estadio de Mazatlan with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT.

How to watch Mazatlán vs Querétaro online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX fixture between Mazatlan and Queretaro will be available to watch on TUDN and fuboTV.

Team news & squads

Mazatlán team news

Mexican centre-back Nestor Vidrio is out injured with a hamstring injury and is a long-term absentee for Mazatlan.

Joining him on the injury list are midfielder Roberto Meraz and Andres Montano. Meraz is recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture while Montano has a foot injury to recover from.

Ake Loba bragged a brace in his last outing as he guided Mazatlan to a victory and took his tally to six goals for the season. Loba would once again be looking to shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals for his side alongside Luis Amarilla who has garnered two goals and one assist this season.

Mazatlan Predicted XI: Gonzalez; Colula, Alvarado, Almada, Diaz; Barcenas, Esquivel, Intriago, Colman; Loba, Amarilla.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Merolla, Olivas, Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena Midfielders: Esquivel, Intriago, Flores, Benedetti Forwards: Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho

Querétaro team news

Queretaro finished their clash against Club Tijuana with just nine men as two of their players were handed out red cards. Colombian forward José Raúl Zúñiga Murillo was the first to go after receiving a straight red card alongside Raul Sandoval who was given the marching orders late into the second half.

Angel Sepulveda could replace Murillo in the starting lineup as both forwards have three goals to their name this season. While Oscar Manzanarez might be the name in contention who could get a call to the lineup in place of Sandoval.

Queretaro Predicted XI: Allison; Mendoza, Barbieri, Gularte, Manzanarez; Sierra, Escamilla, Lertora, Barera; Sanvezzo, Sepulveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Alisson, Arana Defenders: Gularte, Barbieri, Mendoza, Manzanarez, Gomez Midfielders: Lertora, Escamilla, Sierra, Aboagye, Garcia Forwards: Lainez, Perlaza, Garcia, Montecinos, Barrera, Cordero, Sanvezzo, Ayon, Yrizar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Feb 2023 Queretaro 1-1 Mazatlan Liga MX 17 Aug 2022 Mazatlan 1-1 Queretaro Liga MX 20 Feb 2022 Queretaro 2-0 Mazatlan Liga MX 23 Oct 2021 Mazatlan 2-1 Queretaro Liga MX 27 Feb 2021 Mazatlan 3-0 Queretaro Liga MX

