Mazatlán vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Still in search of their first win of the 2023 Liga MX season, Mazatlan entertain last season's Clausura top-seed Monterrey in the Round three of the new campaign.

Mazatlan ended last season in poor form, losing seven of their final eight league games to close out the Clausura season dead-last, with just seven points from 17 games.

So, while they failed to win, a couple of draws against last term's Apertura and Clausura champions Pachuca and Pumas in the first two rounds of the new campaign still represents an encouraging and promising start.

As for Monterrey, they will be looking to clinch back-to-back victories after the 1-0 victory over Atlas a few days back. Rayados kicked off the new Apertura season with a 1-1 stalemate with Atletico de San Luis at the start of the month but bounced back to winning ways last time out.

That result took them to fifth place with four points after two games, and they could finish this gameweek as high as second if they win here, and results elsewhere go their way.

Mazatlán vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: July 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT Venue: Estadio de Mazatlan

The Liga MX Apertura game between Mazatlan and Monterrey is scheduled for July 14, 2023, at Estadio de Mazatlan in Sinaloa, Mexico. It will kick off at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET)/ 6 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Mazatlán vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the United States, but will be available to stream live online on ViX+.

Team news & squads

Mazatlán team news

Left-back Jair Diaz is suspended for Mazatlan after receiving a second yellow card against UNAM, which means Francisco Venegas will be handed the opportunity to impress on the left side of defense.

Otherwise, there are no fresh injury concerns for head coach Ruben Omar Romano, who switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation against Pumas and is expected to stick with the same setup here, with summer arrival Luis Amarilla starting up top as a lone striker.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gonzalez; Colula, Almada, Vidrio, Venegas; Intriago, Flores; Medina, Meraz, Bello; Amarilla

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gutierrez, Gonzalez Defenders: Vidrio, Olivas, Diaz, Almada, Colula, Venegas, Maduena Midfielders: Benedetti, Flores, Montano, Intriago, Arciga, Colman, Montano Forwards: Medina, Colman, Loba, Bello, Amarilla, Sansores, Moreno

Monterrey team news

Monterrey will be without the services of wide forward Arturo Gonzalez due to a knee injury that has sidelined him since the start of the season.

Record goal-scorer Rogelio Funes Mori will be the leading man when it comes to creating dangerous attacking situations for the visitors and he will look to link up with fellow striker German Berterame upfront.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Medina, Moreno, Vegas; Cortizo, Gonzalez, Ortiz, Meza; Funes Mori, Berterame

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrara, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Gallardo, Vegas, Sanchez, Grijalva, Parra, Gutierrez, E. Aguirre Midfielders: Ortiz, R. Aguirre, J. Gonzalez Forwards: Berterame, Funes Mori, Cortezo, Meza, Rojas

Head-to-Head Record

Monterrey have dominated this fixture over the recent years, winning three of the last five games between the two sides (D2).

Date Match Competition 22/4/23 Mazatlan 0-2 Monterrey Clausura 2023 4/9/22 Monterrey 0-0 Mazatlan Apertura 2022 12/3/22 Monterrey 2-1 Mazatlan Clausura 2022 7/8/21 Mazatlan 1-1 Monterrey Apertura 2021 2/5/21 Monterrey 1-0 Mazatlan Clausura 2021

