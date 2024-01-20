Mauritania vs Angola: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mauritania and Angola, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mauritania will look to register their first win at the AFCON 2023 when they take on Angola who are on the back of a draw against Algeria.

Burkina Faso defeated Mauritania 1-0 as Bertrand Traore scored a penalty in the dying minutes of the game to capture three points. A defeat against Angola could see them bow out of the tournament and Mauritania will want to give it their all on the pitch to salvage pride for themselves.

Angola, on the other hand, held off the mighty Algeria despite the latter scoring an early goal before half-time. Mabululu's crucial spot-kick helped Angola restore parity and take home a point that could be crucial in their hopes of making it through to the next round.

Mauritania vs Angola kick-off time

Date: January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT Venue: Stade de la Paix

Mauritania will face Angola at the Stade de la Paix on January 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Mauritania vs Angola online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Mauritania and Angola will be available to stream on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV, and beIN SPORTS in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Mauritania team news

Mauritania's strike force had a poor outing against Burkina Faso and the duo of Aboubakary Koita and Souleymane Anne will be vying to get their team on the scoresheet early on.

The side will be without the services of Aboubakar Kamara and defender Lamine Ba with the latter hobbling off the pitch in his side's opening clash.

Mauritania predicted XI: Niasse; Keita, El Abd, Yali, Abeid; Thiam, Gassama, Fofana, Tanjy; Koita, Anne.

Position Players Goalkeepers: N. Diaw, Niasse Defenders: K. Diaw, Abeid, L. Ba, N. El Abd, Yali, Keita, Houbeib, N'Diaye Midfielders: Gassama, Fofana, E. Ba, Bodda, Camara, Mahmoud, S. El Abd, Ngom Forwards: Tanjy, Thiam, Anne, Doukara, Koita, Bouna, P. Ba, Kamara

Angola team news

Angola could be forced to make one switch to their side with forward Mabululu getting a nod in the starting eleven after a scintillating outing against Algeria. The Angola forward earned a penalty for his side which he later converted to equalise the billing and earn a point.

Angola predicted XI: Neblu; Mananga, Gaspar, Quinito; Augusto, Fredy, Show, Fortuna; Luvumbo, Mabululu, Dala.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neblu, Dominique, Kadu Defenders: Carneiro, Buatu-Mananga, Gaspar, Augusto, Afonso, Kinito, Fortuna, Midfielders: Keliano, Cafumana, Ribeiro, Beni, Estrela, Paz Forwards: Luvumbo, Milson, Dala, Bela, Mabululu, Zine, Nzola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Jan 2023 Angola 0-0 Mauritania African Nations Championship 29 Jun 2019 Mauritania 0-0 Angola Africa Cup of Nations 16 Oct 2018 Mauritania 1-0 Angola AFCON Qualifying 12 Oct 2018 Angola 4-0 Mauritania AFCON Qualifying

