Mauritania vs Algeria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mauritania and Algeria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mauritania and Algeria play their last game of the AFCON 2023 group stage with the former vying for their first point and the latter looking to sneak into the knockouts with their first win.

Mauritania were handed two shambolic defeats by Burkina Faso and Angola, respectively in their first two games and are all but out of the competition. But a win or a draw against Algeria could see Mauritania salvage some pride and halt Algeria's chances of progressing into the next round.

The equation for Algeria is simple, a win against Mauritania would secure their chances of making it to the next stage while anything other than three points would see the 2019 AFCON winners meet an early exit from the continental competition.

Mauritania vs Algeria kick-off time

Date: January 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Stade de la Paix

Mauritania and Algeria lock horns at the Stade de la Paix on January 23, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Mauritania vs Algeria online - TV channels & live streams

The AFCON clash between Mauritania and Algeria will be available to stream on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV, and beIN SPORTS in the US. Viewers can also get live updates of the clash on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mauritania team news

Aboubakar Kamara could return to the starting eleven after making a substitute appearance in the second game after hobbling off the pitch in his nation's AFCON 2023 opener against Burkina Faso.

The side is touted to stick with the same eleven who put on a daunting fight against Angola as they look to win their first game of the tournament. Kamara will be supported by Sidi Bouna Amar and Aboubakary Koita in attack with the duo scoring a goal a piece in their previous clash.

Mauritania predicted XI: Niasse; Keita, El Abd, Ba, Abeid; Gassama, Fofana, Mouhsine; Kamara, Bouna, Koita

Position Players Goalkeepers: N. Diaw, Niasse Defenders: K. Diaw, Abeid, L. Ba, N. El Abd, Yali, Keita, Houbeib, N'Diaye Midfielders: Gassama, Fofana, E. Ba, Bodda, Camara, Mahmoud, S. El Abd, Ngom Forwards: Tanjy, Thiam, Anne, Doukara, Koita, Bouna, P. Ba, Kamara

Algeria team news

Without a doubt, the majority of the responsibility will lie on the shoulders of Baghdad Bounedjah with the forward being the solitary source of goals for Algeria at the AFCON 2023. The Al Sadd forward has netted thrice in this tournament and will look to continue his purple patch in front of goal and help Algeria march into the next round.

Former Leicester City and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is yet to open his account at the tournament but the world is well aware of his quality and he could be a threat against Mauritania,

Algeria predicted XI: Mandrea; Atal, Bensebaini, Mandi, Ait-Nouri; Feghouli, Bentaleb, Zerrouki; Belaili, Mahrez, Bounedjah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mandrea, Mbolhi, Benbot Defenders: Atal, Bensebaini, Mandi, Ait Nouri, Guitoun, Belaid, Larouci, Touba, Tougai Midfielders: Feghouli, Bentaleb, Bennacer, Boudaoui, Chaibi, Aouar, Zerrouki Forwards: Mahrez, Amoura, Belaili, Bounedjah, Gouri, Ounas, Slimani

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14 Dec 2022 Algeria 0-0 Mauritania International Friendlies 4 Jun 2021 Algeria 4-1 Mauritania International Friendlies 7 Jan 2017 Algeria 3-1 Mauritania International Friendlies

