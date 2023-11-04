Mansfield Town vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup game today

How to watch the FA Cup match between Mansfield Town and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two strong League two competitors lock horn as Mansfield Town face Wrexham in the First Round of the FA Cup.

Mansfield Town have been excellent in League Two this term after finishing their previous campaign in the 8th position. On the back of a 2-1 victory against Walsall, Mansfield will look to continue their winning momentum of three games when they play their first FA Cup game this season.

Wrexham, on the other hand, are just a point above the home side in League Two and are themselves enjoying a strong start to the new campaign. With four victories and a draw in their previous five games, the Welsh side have a massive chance to secure qualification into the next round of the competition against a strong Mansfield side.

Mansfield Town vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town will host Wrexham at the One Call Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm GMT for the viewers in the UK.

How to watch Mansfield Town vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The game between Mansfield Town and Wrexham is not being broadcast on TV in the UK due to the traditional 3pm Blackout rule.

Live updates will also be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Mansfield Town team news

Mansfield Town also have several names in their treatment room with defender Alfie Kilgour being ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Striker Lucas Akins has failed to feature for his side since Mansfield's victory over Walsall and he remains an absentee for the club due to a unfortunate head injury.

Mansfield Town Predicted XI:Pym; Bowery, Flint, Brunt, MacDonald; Lewis, Reed, Clarke; Maris; Keillor-Dunn, Gale

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pym, Flinders, Turner Defenders: Flint, Cargill, Brunt, O'Toole, Cooper, McLaughlin, MacDonald, Johnson, Hewitt, Williams, Anderson Midfielders: Carter, Reed, Boateng, Clarke, Maris, Quinn, Lewis, Keillor-Dunn, Kruszynski Forwards: Swan, Oates, Gale, Bowery

Wrexham team news

Wrexham will be without the services of star forward Steven Fletcher who has undergone a surgery after picking up a knee injury with his return unknown. The Welsh side have a long catalogue of injured players with the likes of Ryan Barnett and Rob Lainton already nursing injuries.

The centre-back duo of Jordan Tunnicliffe and Eoghan O'Connell are also recovering from injuries leaving a big void in Wrexham's backline. Aaron Hayden is another player who has an injury concern as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue.

Wrexham Predicted XI: Okonkwo; Mendy, Evans, Tozer, O'Conner, McClean; Jones, Cannon; Lee; Mullin, Palmer



Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, McNicholas, Howard, Hall Defenders: Mendy, Evans, Tozer, O'Conner, Boyle, Cleworth, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah Midfielders: Evans, O'Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Cushion, Forde, McClean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Mullin, Palmer, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Oct 2023 Mansfield Town 0-0 Wrexham League Two 20 Apr 2013 Mansfield Town 1-0 Wrexham National League 5 Apr 2013 Wrexham 2-1 Mansfield Town National League 21 Apr 2012 Mansfield Town 2-0 Wrexham National League 28 Sept 2011 Wrexham 1-3 Mansfield Town National League

