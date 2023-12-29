Luton vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Luton Town and Chelsea aim to finish off the calendar year on a high as they face off in an intriguing Premier League contest at Kenilworth Road.
Luton have made their presence felt in the Premier League and have taken the fight to the opposition whenever they have been drawn at Kenilworth Road. The side have managed two wins on the trot against Newcastle United and Sheffield United and will be high on confidence of stinging Chelsea.
Chelsea, on the other hand, were able to manage a narrow win over Crystal Palace. After a shambolic display against Wolves, the Blues beat the Eagles 2-1 on the back of Mykhailo Mudryk's early opener and Noni Madueke's late penalty.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Luton vs Chelsea kick-off time
|Date:
|December 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT
|Venue:
|Kenilworth Road
Luton Town will cross swords with Chelsea at the Kenilworth Road with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT in the US.
How to watch Luton vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams
The Premier League encounter will be available to stream on Fubo Sling TV and USA in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Luton team news
Luton's captain Tom Lockyer remains sidelined after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch while all of Reece Burke (thigh), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Issa Kabore (muscle) are nursing injuries.
Luton Town predicted XI: Kaminski; Osho, Mengi, Bell; Doughty, Barkley, Lokonga, Giles; Townsend, Morris; Adebayo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kaminski, Krul, Shea
|Defenders:
|Mengi, Osho, Giles, Doughty, Bell
|Midfielders:
|Nakamba, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Chong
|Forwards:
|Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Ogbene, Townsend, Woodrow
Chelsea team news
Christopher Nkunku may lead the line replacing Nicolas Jackson after the Frenchman has had two excellent performance. While Mykhailo Mudryk could feature in the eleven after his opener against Crystal Palace guiding them to the victory.
While the Blues would miss the services of Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (thigh), Marc Cucurella (ankle) and Robert Sanchez (knee).
Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are also touted to return straight into the lineup after serving their respective suspensions.
Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Nkunku
Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom
|Defenders:
|Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James, Cucurella
|Midfielders:
|Gallagher, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer
|Forwards:
|Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Broja, Washington, Nkunku
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26 Aug 2023
|Chelsea 3-0 Luton
|Premier League
|3 Mar 2022
|Luton 2-3 Chelsea
|FA Cup
|24 Jan 2021
|Chelsea 3-1 Luton
|FA Cup
|28 Dec 1991
|Luton 2-0 Chelsea
|Premier League
|31 Aug 1991
|Chelsea 4-1 Luton
|Premier League