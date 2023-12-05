How to watch the Premier League match between Luton and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League log leaders Arsenal travel to Kenilworth Road to cross swords with Luton Town in the hopes of extending their lead at the summit.

Luton Town are just a spot above the drop zone and their defeat against Brentford dampened their hopes of climbing up. With just two points separating Luton and safety, Rob Edwards' men would be vying to produce an upset against a high-flying Arsenal side.

Mikel Arteta's have found their footing in England's premier division as they are back at the pinnacle of the table. Manchester City and Liverpool played out draws in their weekend matches giving the Gunners a cushion of three points. The 2-1 win at Emirates was Arsenal's 10th of the season and the fixture against Luton should be a routine victory for the North London powerhouses.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Luton vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: December 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm EDT Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town will host Arsenal at Kenilworth Road with kick-off scheduled at 3:15 pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Luton vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture will be available to watch on Peacock in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Luton team news

Reece Burke and Mads Andersen are ruled out for the home side with injuries while all of Marvelous Nakamba, Cauley Woodrow, and Dan Potts are in Luton's treatment room.

Tom Lockyer and Teden Mengi were two casualties from Luton's defeat against Brentford and the duo will fail to feature for the home side.

Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga is on the road to recovery but the midfielder will fail to feature against his parent club.

Luton Town predicted XI: Kaminski; Osho, Bell, Giles; Kabore, Mpanzu, Barkley, Chong; Townsend, Brown, Ogbene.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Lockyer, Mengi, Osho, Giles, Doughty, Bell, Kabore Midfielders: Nakamba, Mpanzu, Barkley, Berry, Chong Forwards: Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow, Ogbene, Townsend

Arsenal team news

Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Jurrien Timber, and Thomas Partey are ruled out for the visitors with their respective injuries.

English defender Ben White could replace Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu in the lineup with the latter hobbling off with injury in the dying minutes of the clash against Wolves.

Arteta could give rest to former West Ham midfielder Declan Rice with Jorginho coming into the side while Eddie Nketiah could be forced to another substitute appearance with Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus leading the forward battery.

Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Dec 1991 Luton 1-0 Arsenal Premier League 27 Aug 1991 Arsenal 2-0 Luton Premier League 8 Dec 1990 Luton 1-1 Arsenal Premier League 29 Aug 1990 Arsenal 2-1 Luton Premier League 21 Apr 1990 Luton 2-0 Arsenal Premier League

