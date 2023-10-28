Los Angeles vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles FC are set to host Vancouver Whitecaps in their next MLS fixture on October 28.
The home side are unbeaten in their last three games in the competition, winning two and drawing one. They are currently third in the Western Conference with 52 points from 34 games so far. Los Angeles FC have picked up 14 wins with 54 goals scored and 39 conceded. They are just four points behind table-toppers St. Louis.
The Whitecaps, on the other hand, have 48 points from 34 games this season and have won 12 of their games so far. They have scored a goal more than Los Angeles FC so far in the season. They are coming into this game on the back of a five-game unbeaten streak but have managed to pick up just one win in this run.
Los Angeles vs Whitecaps kick-off time
|Date:
|October 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9:00 pm EST
|Venue:
|BMO Stadium
The game will be played on October 28 at 9:00 pm EST in BMO Stadium, the home of Los Angeles.
How to watch Los Angeles vs Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to stream on Apple TV in the US.
Team news & squads
Los Angeles team news
Los Angeles FC have a clean bill of health ahead of their meeting with Vancouver Whitecaps with all players available for selection.
Los Angeles FC predicted XI: Crepeau; Hollingshead, Long, Chiellini, Palacios; Tillman, Sanchez, Bogusz; Olivera, Vela, Bouanga.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Crepeau, McCarthy, A. Romero
|Defenders:
|Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Leone, J. Romero, Dollenmayer, Palacios, Hollingshead, Avila, Rodriguez, Palencia, Gaines, Rosales
|Midfielders:
|Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Moyado, Cifuentes, Tillman, Duenas, Jaime, Bogusz, Malle, Batioja, Maia, Opoku
|Forwards:
|Ordaz, Subah, Aguirre, Biuk, Vela, Torres, Olivera, Bouanga
Whitecaps team news
Andres Cubas is out with a shoulder injury. Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal remains out with a knee issue while Luis Martins is a doubt with a calf strain.
Vancouver Whitecaps predicted XI: Takaoka; Brown, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Raposo, Ahmed, Berhalter, Schopf, Laryea; Gauld, White.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Takaoka, Boehmer
|Defenders:
|Blackmon, Veselinovic, Brown, Laborda, Campagna, Yao, Laryea
|Midfielders:
|Cubas, Teibert, Ngando, Berhalter, Fry, Aguilar, Gressel, Raposo, Ahmed, Gauld, Vite, Schopf, Dajome, Habibullah
|Forwards:
|White, Cordova, Becher, Johnson
Head-to-Head Record
Both teams have won a game a piece in their last three encounters in all competitions with their most recent encounter ending in a 1-1 draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|22/10/23
|Vancouver 1-1 Los Angeles
|MLS
|25/6/23
|Los Angeles 2-3 Vancouver
|MLS
|12/4/23
|Los Angeles 3-0 Vancouver
|CONCACAF Champions Cup