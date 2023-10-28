Los Angeles vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC are set to host Vancouver Whitecaps in their next MLS fixture on October 28.

The home side are unbeaten in their last three games in the competition, winning two and drawing one. They are currently third in the Western Conference with 52 points from 34 games so far. Los Angeles FC have picked up 14 wins with 54 goals scored and 39 conceded. They are just four points behind table-toppers St. Louis.

The Whitecaps, on the other hand, have 48 points from 34 games this season and have won 12 of their games so far. They have scored a goal more than Los Angeles FC so far in the season. They are coming into this game on the back of a five-game unbeaten streak but have managed to pick up just one win in this run.

Los Angeles vs Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm EST Venue: BMO Stadium

How to watch Los Angeles vs Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on Apple TV in the US.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

Los Angeles FC have a clean bill of health ahead of their meeting with Vancouver Whitecaps with all players available for selection.

Los Angeles FC predicted XI: Crepeau; Hollingshead, Long, Chiellini, Palacios; Tillman, Sanchez, Bogusz; Olivera, Vela, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, McCarthy, A. Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Leone, J. Romero, Dollenmayer, Palacios, Hollingshead, Avila, Rodriguez, Palencia, Gaines, Rosales Midfielders: Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Moyado, Cifuentes, Tillman, Duenas, Jaime, Bogusz, Malle, Batioja, Maia, Opoku Forwards: Ordaz, Subah, Aguirre, Biuk, Vela, Torres, Olivera, Bouanga

Whitecaps team news

Andres Cubas is out with a shoulder injury. Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal remains out with a knee issue while Luis Martins is a doubt with a calf strain.

Vancouver Whitecaps predicted XI: Takaoka; Brown, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Raposo, Ahmed, Berhalter, Schopf, Laryea; Gauld, White.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer Defenders: Blackmon, Veselinovic, Brown, Laborda, Campagna, Yao, Laryea Midfielders: Cubas, Teibert, Ngando, Berhalter, Fry, Aguilar, Gressel, Raposo, Ahmed, Gauld, Vite, Schopf, Dajome, Habibullah Forwards: White, Cordova, Becher, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have won a game a piece in their last three encounters in all competitions with their most recent encounter ending in a 1-1 draw.

Date Match Competition 22/10/23 Vancouver 1-1 Los Angeles MLS 25/6/23 Los Angeles 2-3 Vancouver MLS 12/4/23 Los Angeles 3-0 Vancouver CONCACAF Champions Cup

