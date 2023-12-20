How to watch the League Cup match between Liverpool and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool and West Ham face off in a scintillating EFL Cup quarter-final with both teams looking to book their place in the last-4.

Liverpool's hopes of retaining the top spot in the Premier League were squashed by Manchester United as a toothless draw at Anfield saw Arsenal leapfrog them at the summit. The Reds would still be eyeing to win the Carabao Cup as they are already challenging for the Europa League and the Premier League.

David Moyes' West Ham United dumped a high-flying Arsenal out of the competition and will be high on confidence despite struggling a little in the Premier League. Liverpool emerged victorious in the PL the last time the two sides met this season and the Hammers would be aiming to get revenge.

Liverpool vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: December 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Anfield

Liverpool's iconic Anfield Stadium will gear up once again as the Reds host West Ham United on December 20, 2023 with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The EFL Cup encounter will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp could give a start to some young guns in his starting eleven with Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones to replace Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch with the latter suffering from fatigue.

The Reds already have the likes of Alexis Mac-Allister, Thiago, and Stefan Bajcetic missing from the engine room while Ben Doak is ruled out after an injury with the U-21 squad. Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Joel Matip (ACL) and Diogo Jota (muscle) are the other long-term absentees for the English heavyweights.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

West Ham team news

David Moyes could once again bank on Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks for the Hammers despite Alphonse Areola's recovery from his wrist injury. While star-forward Michail Antonio remains confined to the treatment room as he'll only return after the turn of the year.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Fornals, Benrahma; Ings

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24 Sept 2023 Liverpool 3-1 West Ham Premier League 27 Apr 2023 West Ham 1-2 Liverpool Premier League 20 Oct 2022 Liverpool 1-0 West Ham Premier League 5 Mar 2022 Liverpool 1-0 West Ham Premier League 7 Nov 2021 West Ham 3-2 Liverpool Premier League

