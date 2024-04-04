Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Two sides from the opposite ends of the Premier League table cross swords as league leaders Liverpool host bottom-placed Sheffield United.
Liverpool benefitted heavily from Manchester City and Arsenal's toothless draw at the Etihad as the home side look to continue their winning momentum and hand Jurgen Klopp a fairytale farewell with the ultimate piece of silverware.
Sheffield United are closing in on dropping down from England's top flight and despite three successive stalemates, the visitors will have a daunting task against Klopp's Reds.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Liverpool vs Sheffield United kick-off time
|Date:
|April 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT
|Venue:
|Anfield
Liverpool welcome Sheffield United to the illustrious Anfield on April 4, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT in the US.
How to watch Liverpool vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Liverpool and Sheffield United will be available to watch on Peacock in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Liverpool team news
The Reds have some massive names missing out from their roster, including Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Ben Doak (knee), Joel Matip (knee) and Diogo Jota (knee).
Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch would be pushing for a return to the eleven alongside forwards Harvey Elliot and Cody Gakpo after being handed a substitute appearance last time out.
Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga
|Defenders:
|Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold
|Midfielders:
|Bajcetic, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota
Sheffield United team news
The injury absentees for the Blades include Chris Basham (ankle), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Tom Davies (hamstring), George Baldock (calf), Daniel Jebbison (illness) as they join John Egan (ankle), Max Lowe (ankle), Cameron Archer (calf), and Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) in the treatment room.
Former Everton defender Mason Holgate will shoulder the defensive responsibility alongside former Reds graduate Jack Robinson as the duo prepares to visit Merseyside once again.
Vinicius Souza will be vying to return to the visitor's engine room despite hobbling off the pitch due to cramps against Fulham.
Sheffield United predicted XI: Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, Osborn; Brereton Diaz, McBurnie
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grbić, Foderingham, Amissah, Davies
|Defenders:
|Ahmedhodžić, Trusty, Holgate, Egan, Robinson, Basham, Norrington-Davies
|Midfielders:
|Larouci, Ben Slimane, McAtee, Souza, Hamer, Davies, Baldock, Norwood, Bogle, Lowe, Osborn, Brooks
|Forwards:
|Brereton Díaz, Archer, Brewster, McBurnie, Osula, Jebbison, Blacker
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|7 Dec 2023
|Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool
|Premier League
|1 Mar 2021
|Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool
|Premier League
|25 Oct 2020
|Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United
|Premier League
|3 Jan 2020
|Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United
|Premier League
|28 Sept 2019
|Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool
|Premier League