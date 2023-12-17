Liverpool vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two English powerhouses add another chapter to their long-standing rivalry as current Premier League leaders Liverpool welcome Manchester United, a team vying to put a full stop to their misery.

Liverpool's astonishing comeback against Crystal Palace last weekend saw Jurgen Klopp's men leapfrog Arsenal and rise to the summit of the Premier League. The Reds now face an opposition against whom they have been on a ridiculous scoring streak, dismantling Manchester United in their recent encounters.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United were dumped out of Europe after their defeat to Bayern Munich as they concluded the 2023/24 UCL group stage seeded at the foot of Group A. With six points separating them and fifth-placed Spurs, the Red Devils could be in for a merciless display from their rivals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Man Utd kick-off time

Date: December 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT Venue: Anfield

Liverpool will welcome Manchester United to the illustrious Anfield with kick-off scheduled at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The intriguing Premier League fixture will be available to stream on Sling TV, Peacock, Telemundo, and NBC in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Fans can also watch match highlights on Liverpool's Official Youtube Channel and Manchester United's Official Youtube Channel.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

The Reds have made full use of their summer signings this season and despite numerous injuries in their defense and midfield, Klopp has tinkered with his side perfectly to give them the apt amount of minutes and rest.

Defenders Joel Matip and Andrew Robertson are ruled out due to an ACL tear and shoulder injury respectively while Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic will be unavailable due to a hip and calf injury, respectively.

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota is close to a return but the striker will be on the sidelines alongside 2022 Argentine World Cup Winner Alexis Mac Allister who has a knee injury.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Doak

Man Utd team news

Manchester United's silver lining this season has been their centre-back Harry Maguire but Ten Hag will be without the English defender during his trip to Anfield. The Premier League's November Player of the Month hobbled off the pitch against Bayern Munich due to a heartbreaking groin injury.

The trio of Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen, and Tyrell Malacia are nursing knee injuries while the Red Devils could miss Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof in defense. Shaw is touted to recover from his illness but his Swedish defensive partner is ruled out.

Anthony Martial (illness), Mason Mount (calf), Jadon Sancho (club suspension), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Casemiro (thigh) are the other casualties for the visitors.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Amrabat, Mainoo; Antony, Hojlund, Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Evans, Shaw, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Mar 2023 Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd Premier League 23 Aug 2022 Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool Premier League 12 Jul 2022 Man Utd 4-0 Liverpool Club Friendlies 20 Apr 2022 Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd Premier League 24 Oct 2021 Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool Premier League

