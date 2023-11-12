How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of a shocking Europa League loss, Liverpool return to action in the Premier League vying to beat Brentford at home.

French side Toulouse produced one of the biggest upsets in their club's history as they beat Liverpool 3-2 in their own backyard. The Reds show signs of struggle once again after a 1-1 draw against Luton Town in England's premier division. With just three points separating Liverpool and league leaders Man City, Klopp would want to get his season back on track and mount more pressure on the Sky Blues.

On the other hand, Brentford are riding high on a winning streak of three consecutive games. With eight goals in three games, Brentford have dismantled Burnley, Chelsea and West Ham and have only conceded twice in this process. The Bees have the perfect opportunity to leapfrog Man Utd and Brighton and climb up to the seventh spot in the table.

Liverpool vs Brentford kick-off time

Date: 12 November 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm GMT Venue: Anfield

The match between Liverpool and Brentford will take place at Anfield on Sunday, 12 November at 2pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League clash will be available to stream on Peacock TV in the USA.

Fans can also watch match highlights on Premier League's Official Youtube Channel while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp will switch to a more experienced eleven when the Bees come visiting after a wretched loss in the Europa League for the Reds.

While Luis Diaz might retain his spot, Ben Doak and Cody Gakpo are touted to be dropped in favour of Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez, respectively.

Konstantinos Tsimikas will retain his place after Andy Robertson is out with an injury that he picked up during international duty with Scotland. Spanish veteran Thiago is another long-term absentee for the English heavyweights alongside young right-back Conor Bradley.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Endo, Bajcetic, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliot Forwards: Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Salah, Nunez, Doak

Brentford team news

Mikkel Damsgaard is nursing a knee injury alongside Josh Da Silva who is sidelined because of a hamstring concern. Kevin Schade is healing from an abductor injury while Shandon Baptiste is recovering from a shoulder injury.

Brentford Predicted XI: Flekken; Ajer, Pinnock, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Hickey; Mbeumo, Wissa.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6 May 2023 Liverpool 1-0 Brentford Premier League 2 Jan 2023 Brentford 3-1 Liverpool Premier Legaue 16 Jan 2022 Liverpool 3-0 Brentford Premier League 25 Sept 2021 Brentford 3-3 Liverpool Premier League 17 May 1947 Brentford 1-1 Liverpool Premier League

