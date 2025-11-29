+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LaLiga
team-logoLevante
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Levante vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Levante and Athletic Bilbao, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Levante will face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in a La Liga match. 

Levante currently sits 19th in the league, struggling for points, while Athletic Bilbao is in 8th place, looking to consolidate a playoff position. Levante has scored fewer goals but been involved in matches with more over 2.5 goals recently, while Athletic Bilbao has shown more defensive solidity overall.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Levante vs Athletic Bilbao online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here
ESPN SelectWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

The match will be played on Saturday at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, with kick-off at 12.30 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao lineups

LevanteHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestATH
13
M. Ryan
5
C
U. Elgezabal
22
J. Toljan
23
M. Sanchez
3
A. Matturro
16
K. Arriaga
20
O. Rey
24
C. Alvarez
8
J. Olasagasti
15
G. Koyalipou
21
Etta Eyong
1
U. Simon
17
Y. Berchiche
3
D. Vivian
15
C
I. Lekue
4
A. Paredes
10
N. Williams
30
A. Rego
18
M. Jauregizar
23
R. Navarro
7
A. Berenguer
11
G. Guruzeta

4-2-3-1

ATHAway team crest

LEV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Calero

ATH
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Valverde

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Levante team news

Levante are set to miss Pablo Martinez, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, while Carlos Espi is still uncertain to feature.

Athletic Bilbao team news

Athletic, meanwhile, continue to cope without Yeray Alvarez, who is serving a lengthy suspension, and they remain depleted by injuries to Unai Egiluz, Benat Prados, Inaki Williams, Maroan Sannadi and Nico Serrano.

Oihan Sancet and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta are also unavailable this weekend as they serve bans.

Form

LEV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ATH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

LEV

Last 5 matches

ATH

0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

3

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement