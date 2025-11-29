How to watch today's Levante vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Levante will face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in a La Liga match.

Levante currently sits 19th in the league, struggling for points, while Athletic Bilbao is in 8th place, looking to consolidate a playoff position. Levante has scored fewer goals but been involved in matches with more over 2.5 goals recently, while Athletic Bilbao has shown more defensive solidity overall.

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

The match will be played on Saturday at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, with kick-off at 12.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Levante team news

Levante are set to miss Pablo Martinez, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, while Carlos Espi is still uncertain to feature.

Athletic Bilbao team news

Athletic, meanwhile, continue to cope without Yeray Alvarez, who is serving a lengthy suspension, and they remain depleted by injuries to Unai Egiluz, Benat Prados, Inaki Williams, Maroan Sannadi and Nico Serrano.

Oihan Sancet and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta are also unavailable this weekend as they serve bans.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

