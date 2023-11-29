How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Swansea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from the opposite ends of the EFL Championship cross swords as a high-flying Leeds United host a struggling Swansea side.

Leeds United have won three out of their previous four games with their last game against Rotherham ending in a draw. Seeded in the fourth position in the table, Leeds could climb up the ladder having played a game less than West Brom. With Swansea struggling with form, Leeds could register their 10th win of the competition at their iconic home ground.

With just five wins from their opening 17 games, Swansea have been dumped to the 18th spot in the table and are currently in a spot of bother. In the last five games, Swansea have managed just five points from the available 15 as they look to regain form and the visit to Elland Road could once again possess a daunting task in front of them.

Leeds vs Swansea kick-off time

Date: November 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: Elland Road

Leeds face Swansea at Elland Road with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET in the US.

How to watch Leeds vs Swansea online - TV channels & live streams

The EFL Championship match between Leeds and Swansea will not be available to watch in the UK with live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Italian prodigy Wilfried Gnonto could be given an opportunity ahead of former Manchester United winger Daniel James while Georginio Rutter could start for the home side after making a cameo last week.

Joel Piroe would be eager to face his former side after leaving the club in the summer while Liam Cooper is another name out injured due to a hamstring concern.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Ampadu, Kamara; Gnonto, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Hjelde, Spence, Ayling, Dallas Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, Shackleton, Gyabi, Bate, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph

Swansea team news

Harrison Ashby is the sole name out injured for the visitors after hobbling off the pitch in the first half against Hull.

Charlie Patino and Liam Cullen are both back from suspensions for Swansea and could feature on the bench.

Swansea predicted XI: Rushworth; Darling, Cabango, Humphreys, Tymon; Fulton, Grimes; Cooper, Paterson, Lowe; Yates

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fisher, Rushworth, Broome Defenders: Humphreys, Darling, Tymon, Pederson, Ogbeta, Tjoe-A-On, Key, Naughton Midfielders: Abdulai, Patino, Grimes, Fulton, Walsh, Cooper, Congreve, Paterson Forwards: Lowe, Yates, Cullen, Kukharevych

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12 July 2020 Swansea 0-1 Leeds EFL Championship 31 Aug 2019 Leeds 0-1 Swansea EFL Championship 14 Feb 2019 Leeds 2-1 Swansea EFL Championship 22 Aug 2018 Swansea 2-2 Leeds EFL Championship 26 Feb 2011 Swansea 3-0 Leeds EFL Championship

