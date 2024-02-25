Lecce vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Lecce and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A leaders Inter look to continue their domestic domination as they cross swords with a stumbling Lecce side at the Stadio Via del Mare.

Lecce have managed just one win in their previous five games with four defeats damaging their position in the table. The side were dismantled by Torino in their previous game and they face another daunting challenge in Inter.

Inter, on the other hand, are on course to lift the Scudetto as they are nine points adrift at the summit. After a crucial first leg led in Europe, Inter would be vying to return to the Serie A with another victory.

Lecce vs Inter kick-off time

Date: February 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT Venue: Stadio Via del Mare

Lecce will welcome Inter to the Stadio Via del Mare on February 25, 2024, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Lecce vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between Leece and Inter will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Lecce team news

Croatian defender Marin Pongracic was handed his marching orders in his side's defeat against Torino, ruling him out while his defensive partner Patrick Dorgu will be absent on account of multiple yellow cards.

Lecce predicted XI: Falcone; Gendrey, Touba, Baschirotto, Gallo; Kaba, Ramadani, Oudin; Almqvist, Krstovic, Banda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Falcone, Brancolini, Borbei, Samooja Defenders: Bachirotto, Pongracic, Dermaku, Gallo, Dorgu, Gendrey, Venuti Midfielders: Blin, Ramadani, Gonzalez, Kaba, Samek, Berisha, Oudin, Cortitzen Forwards: Piccoli, Krstovic, Burnete, Strefezza, Sansone, Listkowski, Almqvist, Pierotti

Inter team news

Simone Inzaghi would be vying to rest some crucial players with the domestic competition reaching its business end.

Talismanic forward Lautaro Martinez could be one of the names with UEFA Champions League hero Marko Arnautovic vying for a spot after his thrilling goal against Atletico Madrid to give the Italian heavyweights a lead.

Former Juve defender Juan Cuadrado is on the sidelines due to an Achilles injury, Francesco Acerbi is healing from a calf problem, and summer signing Marcus Thuram is nursing an abductor injury.

Inter predicted XI: Audero; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Martinez, Arnautovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23 Dec 2023 Inter 2-0 Lecce Serie A 5 Mar 2023 Inter 2-0 Lecce Serie A 14 Aug 2022 Lecce 1-2 Inter Serie A 19 Jan 2020 Lecce 1-1 Inter Serie A 27 Aug 2019 Inter 4-0 Lecce Serie A

