Lazio vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Lazio and Napoli will face off in an intriguing Serie A encounter with both sides vying for a crucial domestic win.

Lazio are on a remarkable streak of four wins on the trot as they are moving up the ladder in the Italian league. They defeated Leece in their last league game to extend the remarkable streak but were unfortunately dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Inter with the latter winning 3-0.

Napoli's defense of the Serie A title hasn't gone according to plan as they are twenty points adrift of the top after more than half of the season. They lost to Inter in the Supercoppa Italia final as Lautaro Martinez scored a late winner to give the Nerazzurri the prize.

Lazio vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Lazio will welcome Napoli to the Stadio Olimpico, Rome on January 28, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Lazio vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Lazio and Napoli will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Lazio have only one injury concern with defender Patric nursing a shoulder injury but the attacking duo of Ciro Immobile and Mattia Zaccagni are on the sidelines serving suspension ruling all of them out of Napoli's visit.

Lazio predicted XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto; Isaksen, Castellanos, Anderson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

SSC Napoli team news

The visitors have multiple concerns in their starting eleven with the trio of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Simeone and Jens Cajuste ruled out due to their respective suspensions.

Bankable shot-stopper Alex Meret is nursing an injury alongside Natan and Matthias Olivera ruling them out while talismanic goalscorer Victor Osimhen is on international duty at the CAF AFCON 2023 alongside Frank Anguissa.

Napoli predicted XI: Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus; Mazzocchi, Lobotka, Zielinski, Rui; Politano, Raspadori, Ngonge.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Ostigard, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Zielinski, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Simeone, Zerbin, Politano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3 Sept 2023 Napoli 1-2 Lazio Serie A 4 Mar 2023 Napoli 0-1 Lazio Serie A 4 Sept 2022 Lazio 1-2 Napoli Serie A 28 Feb 2022 Lazio 1-2 Napoli Serie A 29 Nov 2021 Napoli 4-0 Lazio Serie A

