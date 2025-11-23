+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoLazio
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoLecce
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Lazio vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news

Laziowill faceLecce on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Serie A match.

Lazio is currently ninth in the league with 15 points from 11 matches, while Lecce is 15th with 10 points. Lazio has shown balanced play with key attacking contributors but with defensive vulnerabilities. Lecce, on the other hand, has struggled for consistency.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lazio vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Paramount+Watch here
FOX DeportesWatch here
DAZNWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
CBS Sports Golazo NetworkWatch here
Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, Paramount+, FOX, DAZN, DirecTV, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lazio vs Lecce kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico, with kick-off at 12pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Lazio vs Lecce lineups

LazioHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLEC
94
I. Provedel
13
A. Romagnoli
34
M. Gila
3
L. Pellegrini
77
A. Marusic
26
T. Basic
32
D. Cataldi
8
M. Guendouzi
18
G. Isaksen
19
B. Dia
10
C
M. Zaccagni
30
C
W. Falcone
44
Gabriel
25
A. Gallo
4
K. Gaspar
17
D. Veiga
29
L. Coulibaly
23
R. Sottil
7
T. Morente
20
Y. Ramadani
10
M. Berisha
22
F. Camarda

4-2-3-1

LECAway team crest

LAZ
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Sarri

LEC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Di Francesco

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Lazio team news

Nicolo Rovella has now completed surgery to address his hernia issue and remains unavailable.

He is sidelined alongside key forward Valentin Castellanos, while Matteo Cancellieri and Samuel Gigot also continue their recoveries.

Lecce team news

Lecce’s problems in the final third are even more pronounced. Francesco Camarda picked up a slight injury while away with Italy’s Under-21s, so Stulic is expected to lead the line in Rome.

The away side are also still without Gaby Jean and Filip Marchwinski, who remain out injured.

Form

LAZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
0/5

LEC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

LAZ

Last 5 matches

LEC

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

