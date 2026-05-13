Today's game between Lazio and Inter will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Lazio vs Inter are listed below.

In the United States, the match is available on Paramount+, which holds the primary broadcast rights for Italian football. Paramount+ streams in English and is accessible on most devices.

If you are travelling outside the US and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help you bypass geographic restrictions. Connect to a US server, then log in to your platform of choice as normal.

| Broadcaster | Link | |---|---| | Paramount+ | [Watch live](https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/3589123/175360/3065?subId1=goal-OTT&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2Fcollections%2Fsports-hub%2F) |

Lazio and Inter meet in the Coppa Italia, with the Stadio Olimpico in Rome set to host a fixture that carries real weight despite coming at the end of a long domestic season.

Inter arrive in the capital as Serie A champions. Cristian Chivu's side wrapped up the Scudetto with three games to spare, and the Romanian coach is now in line for a contract extension as reward for an exceptional debut season at San Siro.

Lazio come into this cup tie under Marco Baroni, a coach who has kept his side competitive across multiple fronts. They reached this stage of the Coppa Italia by beating Atalanta, and that result alone signals they are not here to make up the numbers.

The two sides met just days ago in Serie A, with Inter winning 3-0 at the Olimpico. Lazio will be looking to settle that score on home soil, with the added incentive of a cup trophy to play for.

Captain Lautaro Martinez has made clear he is committed to the Inter project, and the Argentine's leadership will be central to how Chivu's side approach this game. Inter have the quality to win, but cup football has a habit of ignoring recent league form.

Baroni's squad has shown resilience this season, and the prospect of silverware should sharpen Lazio's focus. The Olimpico crowd will expect a response after that heavy league defeat.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Lazio vs Inter, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Lazio vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Lazio ahead of this Coppa Italia fixture, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Inter have also not released team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup data is available for the away side. Further information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Lazio head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home defeat to Inter in Serie A on May 9. Before that, they beat Cremonese 2-1 away and drew 3-3 at Udinese. Their run also includes a 2-0 win at Napoli in the league and a 1-1 Coppa Italia victory over Atalanta. Lazio have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Inter have taken four wins and one draw from their last five outings. Their most recent result was that 3-0 win at Lazio on May 9, following a 2-0 home victory over Parma that sealed the Serie A title. They also beat Como 3-2 in the Coppa Italia and won 3-0 at Cagliari. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw at Torino. Inter scored 13 goals and conceded seven across that run, with four consecutive wins including back-to-back clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on May 9, 2026, when Inter beat Lazio 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A. Before that, Inter won 2-0 at San Siro in November 2025 in the league. Across the last five recorded meetings, Inter have won four and drawn one, with Lazio yet to take a victory in that run. The most lopsided result in the dataset came in December 2024, when Inter won 6-0 at the Olimpico in Serie A.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lazio vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: