Lazio vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Lazio and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news

In a fiesty clash in Group E of the UEFA Champions League, Italian side Lazio welcome Scottish heavyweights Celtic at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio can secure themselves a knockout berth with a victory against Celtic with Feyenoord touted to face Group E leaders Atletico Madrid. While Lazio are winless in their previous three games in Serie A, Maurizio Sarri's men could march into the Round of 16 if they can repeat their 2-1 victory which they produced in the reverse fixture.

Celtic, on the other hand, have looked a shadow of themselves when playing in Europe and when playing in the Scottish Premiership. Currently undefeated in their domestic circuit, Celtic are yet to win their first game in the UEFA Champions League this season as their 6-0 embarrassment against Atletico Madrid dumped them out of the competition. But with just two games left for the group stages to finish, the powerhouses would be vying to bow out with some honour.

Lazio vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: November 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 am PT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Lazio will play Celtic at the Stadio Olimpico with kick-off scheduled at 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 am PT in the USA.

How to watch Lazio vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Lazio and Celtic will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, TUDN, and ViX+ in the USA.

Viewers can watch match highlights on UEFA Champions League's Official Page and live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Matias Vecino scored the opener for the hosts in the reverse fixture but the Italian is sidelined for Celtic's trip to Italy after picking up three yellow cards in the group stages.

Nicolo Casale is nursing a muscle problem while Alessio Romagnoli is in the treatment room because of a calf issue.

Former Barcelona and Chelsea superstar Pedro scored the winner against Celtic in injury time but the Spaniard could be forced on an appearance from the bench with Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, and Mattia Zaccagni leading the forward line.

Lazio Predicted XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Gila, Marusic; Geundouzi, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Zaccagni, Immobile

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Lazzari, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj Midfielders: Geundouzi, Cataldi, Alberto, Rovella, Cataldi, Basic, Lazzari, Kamada Forwards: Anderson, Zaccagni, Immobile, Pedro, Gonzalez, Fernandes, Isaksen, Lombardi, Castellanos

Celtic team news

Daizen Madada and Luis Palma are the two players suspended for the visitors with the former being handed out a red card against Atletico Madrid and the latter racking up three yellow cards in the group stages.

While the duo of Liel Abada and Reo Hatate are nursing thigh and hamstring injuries respectively dumping them out of the fixture.

Celtic Predicted XI: Hart; A. Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Yang, M. Johnston; Furuhashi



Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Ralston Midfielders: O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Iwata, Kwon, Bernardo, Holm, Mcarthy Forwards: Yang, Forrest, Johnston, Furuhashi, Palma, Tillio, Oh

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Oct 2023 Celtic 1-2 Lazio UEFA Champions League 7 Nov 2019 Lazio 1-2 Celtic UEFA Europa League 25 Oct 2019 Celtic 2-1 Lazio UEFA Europa League

